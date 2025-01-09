Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
BLUE CHIP TEX INDUTRIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FINANCIAL RESULTS:
In terms of Rs.
2010-2011 2009-2010
Profit before depreciation 74,68,492 72,21,521
Less: depreciation 18,63,211 17,80,770
Profit before Tax 56,05,281 54,40,751
Less: Provision for taxation
Current tax 20,50,000 19,67,000
Deferred tax (3,70,990) (2,67,440)
Fringe Benefit tax - -
Profit After Tax 39,26,271 37,41,191
Add: Taxation for earlier year (482) 49
39,25,789 37,41,240
Balance in Profit and Loss Account 98,59,533 78,41,625
Surplus available for appropriation 1,37,85,322 1,15,82,865
Proposed Dividend 14,77,875 14,77,875
Tax on Proposed Dividend 2,39,748 2,45,457
Balance carried to Balance Sheet 1,20,67,699 98,59,533
FUTURE PROSPECTS:
During the year the Company continued with its own manufacturing activity
and its own sale of twisted yarn. Also, through sale of Power from the Wind
Power generation units, the Company will be able to maintain its
profitability from Sales and other Income by way of Rent. Considering the
positive market demand for Texturised and Texturised Twisted Yarn, the
Company is setting up a new project of additional texturising and twisting
machines, for which a new building is under construction. The estimated
cost of this Project is Rs. 13.5 Crores, towards which a Term Loan of Rs.9
Crores has been sanctioned by Axis Bank. The balance requirement will be
financed by the Promoters. This will further enhance the Companys turnover
and resultant profitability.