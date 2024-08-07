Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 4:10 p.m, have: recommended a Dividend of Re. 1.00/- per equity share of face value Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24, which if approved by the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid / dispatched on or after 03d October,2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015,the Register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Thursday 19th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024(both inclusive) for purpose of payment of dividend and 39th Annual general Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)