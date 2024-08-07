|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Fixed the date of 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company as Thursday, 26th September, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015,the Register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Thursday 19th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024(both inclusive) for purpose of payment of dividend and 39th Annual general Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024) Please find attached the proceedings of 39th Annual General Meeting of Bluechip Tex Industries Limited Held on 26th September, 2024 at 12:noon through VC/ OVAM at Corporate Office , as per the guidelines issued by ministry of Corporate Affairs. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024)
