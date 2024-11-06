Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

BLUE CHIP TEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 with Limited review report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company; 2. to take note of the administrative warning letter no. SEBI/Ho/CFD/SEC-1/OW/P/2024/27616/1 Dated 30th August 2024 3. take note of and approve the resignation of Mrs. Meena Jain as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company 4. any other business with the permission of the Chair Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations). we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has: 1. considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024, with limited review report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company (Enclosed herewith); 2. approved the resignation of Mrs. Meena Jain, as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company 3. approved the appointment of Ms. Binita Gosalia as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company and Deputy Nodal Officer for the purpose of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Rules 4. noted the SEBI Administrative warning letter SEBI/HO/CFD/SEC-1/OW/P/2024/27616/1 dated 30th August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

BLUE CHIP TEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure ) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 07th August 2024 inter-alia to: 1.consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 with limited review report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company; and 2.consider recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24; Final Dividend & A.G.M. & Quarterly Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 30/07/2024) Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 07Th August,2024 The Board of Directors in the Meeting held on 07th August ,2024, had approved the Reclassification of Promoter/ Promoter Group of Mr. Roop. K. Khemani(Outgoing Promoter/ Promoter Group) as per Regulation 31A of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

BLUE CHIP TEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Blue Chip Tex Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditors of the Company Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 28 Feb 2024

BLUE CHIP TEX INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held through video conferencing on Tuesday 05th March 2024 inter-alia to invest surplus funds of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on Tuesday, 05th March, 2024 have considered and approved the following: - Investment of the Surplus Funds of the company in the Mutual Funds schemes for the benefits of the company, pursuant to the provisions of section 179 (3) and subject to limit mentioned under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024