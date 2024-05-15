To the Members of BMW INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of BMW Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and Other Explanatory Notes for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profits, total comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis For Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the keyauditmatters for incorporation in our report.

Key audit Matters Addressing the Key Audit Matters 1)Trade Receivables 1)Our audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding the carrying amount of Trade Receivables include the following: Gross Trade Receivable of the Company is Rs. 10,838.57 Lakhs as on March 31, 2024. This includes significant amounts, which have fallen due for payment including the amounts outstanding for a considerable period of time. (Note No. 9 of the Standalone Financial Statements). We obtained an understanding from the Management, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys key controls over the recoveries against the outstanding amounts and resultant impairment assessment of material The Company is exposed to potential risk of financial loss when the customers fail to meet their contractual obligations. The recoverable amount was estimated by management based on assessment of recoverability on case to case basis and this requires significant audit attention. The Company evaluates whether there is any objective evidence that trade receivables are impaired and determines the amount of impairment allowance as a result of the inability of the customers to make required payments. This has been based on the ageing of the trade receivables, credit worthiness of the of the parties and historical write-off experience Trade Receivables; We reviewed Managements assessment and evaluation of the credit worthiness of the major trade receivables and historical trends and current dealing with the customers; Assessed the recoverability of the unsettled receivables on a sample basis through our evaluation of managements assessment keeping in view the credit profile, historical payments, publicly available information and latest correspondence with customers and to consider if any provision should be made; . Tested settlement of trade receivables subsequent to the Balance Sheet date on a sample basis; Reliance has also been placed on the managements representation and confirmation for amount recoverable against the outstanding balances. 2)Verification of Inventories and Valuation thereof 2)Our audit procedures based on which we arrived at the conclusion regarding reasonableness of determination of year-end inventory and valuation thereof include the following: 2)As at March 31, 2024, the Company has Rs. 6,819.27 Lakhs of Inventories (Note No. 8 of the Standalone Financial Statements). Given the size of the Inventory relative to the total assets of the Company and the estimates and judgements described below, the determination and valuation of Inventory required significant audit attention. Ensuring the effectiveness of the design, implementation and maintenance of controls over changes in inventory to determine whether the conduct of physical inventory verification at a date other than the date of the financial statement is appropriate and testing of those controls whether those have operated effectively; Verification of Inventories at the year end have been undertaken by the management; Given the nature of Industry and volume of inventory and physical verification being undertaken by the management in phases and all the locations not being covered at a time , determination thereof in absence of specific identification, batches etc. has largely been done on theoretical basis considering cross-sectional weight including for the locations not covered for verifications. Moreover, certain materials are lying in heaps and / or are suspectable to obsolescence and deterioration in quality. All these require specific procedures based on technical experience for arriving at the ground stock of usable / saleable inventory. The result of these procedures may not always be accurate and involves significant management judgement and estimation. We have obtained and reviewed necessary evidences, working papers and documents for the physical verification carried out as above. This includes verification report from independent professionals and third party verification. Inventories at one of the location in Kolkata was even attended by us; In cases where inventories have been scrapped and are carried at estimated realizable price, reliance has been placed on managements estimate provided in this respect to us. Management reviews the Ageing reports together with historical trends to estimate the likely future saleability of slow moving and older inventory items and performed a line-by-line analysis to ensure that it is stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value. We have examined the valuation process/ methodology and checks being performed at multiple levels to ensure that the valuation is consistent with and as per the policy followed in this respect. As disclosed in Note 1(C) (i), Inventories are held at lower of cost or Net Realizable Value determined using the First in First Out/ Weighted Average cost method. At year end, valuation of Inventories have been reviewed by the management and the cost of Inventory is reduced in cases where the Net Realizable value is lower.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), Profit or Loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standard on Auditing (SAs) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements I. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act based on our audit and on the consideration of the report of other auditors on the financial statements of subsidiaries amalgamated with the Company as per Para (1) of Other Matters, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. II. Further to our comments in the annexure referred to in the paragraph above, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit and on the consideration of the report of other auditors on the financial statements of subsidiaries amalgamated with the Company as per Para (1) of Other Matters, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph III(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time; c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time; e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is invited to paragraph II(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act; and g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal control with reference to financial statements; III. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements –Refer Note no. 40 of the standalone financial statements; b) The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses against long-term contracts, including derivative contracts and thereby requirement for making provision in this respect is not applicable to the company; c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; d) i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in Note No.50 to the Standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in Note No.50 to the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and iii) Basedontheauditproceduresthathavebeen considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement. The comments made under this para relate to the year under audit and therefore in respect of the earlier years transactions dealing with investments, loans, etc, it is neither required nor possible to ascertain and/or comment under this para; and e) The dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act. f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software incorporating all the financial and othertransactionsinvolvingvariousoperational areas and functions for maintaining its books of account which have the tables where audit trail (edit log) for changes made in the transactions at application level through standard tables are available and have been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the said software. Audit trail (edit log) with respect to the direct changes at database level have not been enabled. In respect of the above software, other than the exceptions noted hereinabove, we have, however, not come across any instance of the same being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, on preservation of audit trail (edit log) as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. IV. With respect to the reporting under Section 197 (16) of the Act to be included in the Auditors Report, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Remuneration (including Sitting fees) paid by the Company to its Directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act and is not in excess of the limit laid down therein.

For Lodha & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms ICAI Registration No.:301051E/E300284 Boman R Parakh Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No: 053400 Date: May 15, 2024 UDIN:24053400BKFCFU5965

Annexure "A" to the Auditors Report of even date: The Statement referred to in paragraph (I) with the heading ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our Report of even date to the members of BMW Industries Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that: i) a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situations of Property, Plant and Equipments and Intangible Assets; b. There is a phased programme of verification of such assets, based on which physical verification of fixed assets is being carried out by the management. Discrepancies in respect of fixed assets verified during the year were not material; c. Based on verification of title deeds(other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) produced to us by the management and according to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company except in respect of the following:

Description of Item of Property Gross Carrying Value (in Lakhs) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period of holding Reason for not being held in the name of the company Office Premise – Gurugram, Haryana 1153.42 Sidhant Investment Advisory Private Limited No 01st April, 2021 (appointed date of amalgamation) As stated below (Refer note 3.3 of Standalone Financial Statements)

The above immovable properties have been acquired pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement for amalgamation of Sidhant Investment Advisory Private Limited which was wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and these properties are continued to be held in the name of the transferor company, pending registration in the name of the Company. d. The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use Assets) and Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; e. As per the information and explanation given to us and as represented by the management no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. ii) a. As explained to us, inventories in respect of the locations covered except scrap have been physically verified during the year at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its inventory. Inventories of scrap have been taken based on visual estimations and have been valued at estimated realisable value. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories were not more than 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory and have been properly dealt with in the books of account; b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rupees Five Crores in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed statements with such banks, which are not in agreement with the books of accounts. Also refer Note 18.1.6 to the standalone financial statements. H ( In Lakhs)

Period ended Name of the bank Amount disclosed as per statement Amount as per books of accounts Difference June, 2023 State Bank of India, 24,908.58 26,806.79 1,898.21 September, 2023 Punjab National 18,556.27 22,529.58 3,973.31 December, 2023 Bank, Yes Bank and 18,394.38 20,755.20 2,360.82 March, 2024 IndusInd Bank 15,820.69 17,657.84 1,837.15

Name of the statue Nature of dues Rupees in Lakhs Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands 14.79 F.Y. 2013 – 2014 Commissioner of income tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demands 387.62 F.Y. 2015-2016 to Commissioner of F.Y. 2021-2022 income tax (Appeals)

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, granted any secured and unsecured loan, provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. (a) The Company has not provided any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us ,in respect of loan outstanding at the beginning of the year , there were no stipulations with respect to repayment of principal and interest thereof. As such we are unable to make comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest thereof; (c) As stated in paragraph (b) above, there are no stipulations with respect to repayment of principal and interest thereof and as such amounts overdue for more than ninety days are not ascertainable. However, interest on such amount has been received annually; (d) As stated in paragraph (c) above, it is not possible to ascertain and comment on whether any amount outstanding has fallen due for payment. Accordingly, disclosure required under paragraph 3 (iii) (e ) of the Order has not been given; (e) The details of loan outstanding from the beginning of the year as required as per paragraph 3 (iii) (f) of the order, are as follows :

Aggregate amount of loan (J in Lakhs) Percen- tage thereof to the total loan granted Aggregate amount of loan granted to promoter, related parties as defined in Clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act,2013 (Rs. Lakhs) H 24.43 1.80 H 24.43- granted to percent Sail Bansal Service Centre Limited, Subsidiary Company

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of grant of loans, guarantees and securities given and investment made by the Company. v) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, the Company has not accepted any deposits or any amount deemed to be deposits from public covered under Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act in respect of the Companys products to which the said rules are made applicable and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records have been maintained. We have however not made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books of accounts: a. During the year, the Company has generally been regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues as applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these which were in arrears as on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable; b. The details of statutory dues referred to in sub clause (vii) (a) above, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows: viii) The Companys tax assessments for certain years pursuant to proceeding under section 132 as stated in Note no. 39.1 of the Standalone Financial Statements were pending as on this date. Having regard to this, in our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management, we have neither come across nor have been informed of transactions which were previously not recorded in books of account and that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 and accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable. ix) In our opinion and on the basis of information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books of account of the Company: a. During the year, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lenders; b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or any other lenders; c. The company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans from bank for the purpose for which they were obtained; d. According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company; e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (ix) (e) of the order is not applicable; f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (ix) ( e) of the order is not applicable; x) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of books of account of the Company: a. The Company has not raised monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence, reporting under paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable; b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (partly, fully, or optionally) during the year and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi) a. During the course of our examination of books and records of the company carried out during the year in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such cases by the management; b. According to the information and explanation given to us no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended from time to time) with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report; c. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the examination of the books of accounts of the company, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the company. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and accordingly the Nidhi Rules, 2014 is not applicable to it, hence, the reporting under paragraph 3(xii) (a, b & c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv) The Company has appointed a firm of Chartered Accountants to carry out the internal audit of the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the internal audit system is commensurate with the size and nature of its business. We have considered, during the course of our audit, the reports of the internal auditor for the period under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures in accordance with the guidance provided in SA 610 "Using the work of Internal Auditors". xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. xvi) a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable; b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance Activities. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable; c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable; d. In our opinion and based on the representation received by us from the management , there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable; xvii) Based on the examination of the books of accounts we report that the Company has neither incurred cash losses in current financial year covered by our audit nor has incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the financial ratios (refer note no. 48 to the Standalone Financial Statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither given any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx) In our opinion and based on our examination of the booksofaccount,thecompanyisnotrequiredtospend any amount under Corporate Social Responsibility as per provisions of the Companies Act 2013 during the year and hence the reporting under paragraph 3(xx) (a) and) b) of the Order is not applicable. xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report (Referred to in paragraph II (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of BMW Industries Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting(the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act. Auditors Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of theAct,totheextentapplicabletoanauditofinternalfinancial controls with reference to the financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.