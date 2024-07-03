SectorSteel
Open₹56.4
Prev. Close₹56.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹330.11
Day's High₹56.78
Day's Low₹51
52 Week's High₹86
52 Week's Low₹46
Book Value₹29.4
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,183.05
P/E20.86
EPS2.69
Divi. Yield0.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.51
22.51
22.51
22.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
612.69
558.71
519.15
405.2
Net Worth
635.2
581.22
541.66
427.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
356.82
600.69
822.57
944.68
yoy growth (%)
-40.59
-26.97
-12.92
21.56
Raw materials
-160.05
-311.81
-476.8
-603.15
As % of sales
44.85
51.9
57.96
63.84
Employee costs
-17.01
-25.44
-25.96
-23.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
25.13
31.59
63.32
71.65
Depreciation
-46.51
-45.47
-46.23
-47.58
Tax paid
38.5
-7.62
-22.34
-20.51
Working capital
-183.44
-32.65
21.85
52.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40.59
-26.97
-12.92
21.56
Op profit growth
-15.52
-23.71
-5.94
23.2
EBIT growth
-30.11
-35.81
1.16
38.81
Net profit growth
-590.79
-41.5
-19.85
50.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
598.19
562.34
447.38
397.71
614.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
598.19
562.34
447.38
397.71
614.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.29
9.13
12.99
10.16
15.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
RAM GOPAL BANSAL
Managing Director
Harsh Kumar Bansal
Managing Director
Vivek Kumar Bansal
Independent Director
RAM PRIYA SHARAN
Independent Director
SUNIL KUMAR PARIK
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikram Kapur
Independent Director
Monica Chand
Independent Director
Priti Todi
Additional Director
Dilip Kumar Mandal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BMW Industries Ltd
Summary
BMW Industries Limited, incorporated in October 21, 1981 as Bansal Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd. In June 1999, the Company changed its name to BMW Industries Limited emerged as a prominent industrial group in Eastern India. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of tubular poles and structures, transmission line towers, rebars and providing steel servicing centre and infrastructural services. From 2011 onwards,, a CRM Complex was commissioned for TATA Steel in Jamshedpur. The Company ventured into providing Logistic Solutions. A new TMT Mill with a capacity of 120,000 MT was installed. Bansal Super TMT was launched as a self-branded product for B2C. The Company commissioned the CGL line in the year 2013. It Started operation for Metal Beam Crash Barrier and High Mast Towers & Tubular Poles in 2015. It installed a new TMT Mill of 120000 MT in February, 2018 and started production of self-branded Bansal Super TMT. The Company set up new Rolling unit for production of TMT Re Bar under the Brand Name BANSAL SUPER in 2017-18. The Company inaugurated the Tube Mill at our NH-6 unit in Kolkata in 2023. The Scheme of Merger of subsidiaries viz., Confident Financial Consultancy Private Limited, Fairplan Vintrade Private Limited, Nageshwar TradeLink Private Limited, Narayan Dealcom Private Limited, Perfect Investment Consultancy Private Limited, Shri Hari Vincom Private Limited, Siddhi Vinayak Commosales Private Limited and Sidhant Investment Advisory Private Limited with the
Read More
The BMW Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BMW Industries Ltd is ₹1183.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BMW Industries Ltd is 20.86 and 1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BMW Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BMW Industries Ltd is ₹46 and ₹86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BMW Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.53%, 3 Years at 11.71%, 1 Year at -2.30%, 6 Month at -7.01%, 3 Month at -14.80% and 1 Month at -8.51%.
