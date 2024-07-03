iifl-logo-icon 1
BMW Industries Ltd Share Price

52.56
(-6.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open56.4
  • Day's High56.78
  • 52 Wk High86
  • Prev. Close56.11
  • Day's Low51
  • 52 Wk Low 46
  • Turnover (lac)330.11
  • P/E20.86
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value29.4
  • EPS2.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,183.05
  • Div. Yield0.77
No Records Found

BMW Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

56.4

Prev. Close

56.11

Turnover(Lac.)

330.11

Day's High

56.78

Day's Low

51

52 Week's High

86

52 Week's Low

46

Book Value

29.4

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,183.05

P/E

20.86

EPS

2.69

Divi. Yield

0.77

BMW Industries Ltd Corporate Action

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.21

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

BMW Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

BMW Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.28%

Non-Promoter- 25.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

BMW Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.51

22.51

22.51

22.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

612.69

558.71

519.15

405.2

Net Worth

635.2

581.22

541.66

427.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

356.82

600.69

822.57

944.68

yoy growth (%)

-40.59

-26.97

-12.92

21.56

Raw materials

-160.05

-311.81

-476.8

-603.15

As % of sales

44.85

51.9

57.96

63.84

Employee costs

-17.01

-25.44

-25.96

-23.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

25.13

31.59

63.32

71.65

Depreciation

-46.51

-45.47

-46.23

-47.58

Tax paid

38.5

-7.62

-22.34

-20.51

Working capital

-183.44

-32.65

21.85

52.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.59

-26.97

-12.92

21.56

Op profit growth

-15.52

-23.71

-5.94

23.2

EBIT growth

-30.11

-35.81

1.16

38.81

Net profit growth

-590.79

-41.5

-19.85

50.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

598.19

562.34

447.38

397.71

614.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

598.19

562.34

447.38

397.71

614.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.29

9.13

12.99

10.16

15.92

BMW Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT BMW Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

RAM GOPAL BANSAL

Managing Director

Harsh Kumar Bansal

Managing Director

Vivek Kumar Bansal

Independent Director

RAM PRIYA SHARAN

Independent Director

SUNIL KUMAR PARIK

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikram Kapur

Independent Director

Monica Chand

Independent Director

Priti Todi

Additional Director

Dilip Kumar Mandal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BMW Industries Ltd

Summary

BMW Industries Limited, incorporated in October 21, 1981 as Bansal Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd. In June 1999, the Company changed its name to BMW Industries Limited emerged as a prominent industrial group in Eastern India. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of tubular poles and structures, transmission line towers, rebars and providing steel servicing centre and infrastructural services. From 2011 onwards,, a CRM Complex was commissioned for TATA Steel in Jamshedpur. The Company ventured into providing Logistic Solutions. A new TMT Mill with a capacity of 120,000 MT was installed. Bansal Super TMT was launched as a self-branded product for B2C. The Company commissioned the CGL line in the year 2013. It Started operation for Metal Beam Crash Barrier and High Mast Towers & Tubular Poles in 2015. It installed a new TMT Mill of 120000 MT in February, 2018 and started production of self-branded Bansal Super TMT. The Company set up new Rolling unit for production of TMT Re Bar under the Brand Name BANSAL SUPER in 2017-18. The Company inaugurated the Tube Mill at our NH-6 unit in Kolkata in 2023. The Scheme of Merger of subsidiaries viz., Confident Financial Consultancy Private Limited, Fairplan Vintrade Private Limited, Nageshwar TradeLink Private Limited, Narayan Dealcom Private Limited, Perfect Investment Consultancy Private Limited, Shri Hari Vincom Private Limited, Siddhi Vinayak Commosales Private Limited and Sidhant Investment Advisory Private Limited with the
Company FAQs

What is the BMW Industries Ltd share price today?

The BMW Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of BMW Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BMW Industries Ltd is ₹1183.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BMW Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BMW Industries Ltd is 20.86 and 1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BMW Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BMW Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BMW Industries Ltd is ₹46 and ₹86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BMW Industries Ltd?

BMW Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.53%, 3 Years at 11.71%, 1 Year at -2.30%, 6 Month at -7.01%, 3 Month at -14.80% and 1 Month at -8.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BMW Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BMW Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.28 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.72 %

