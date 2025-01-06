BMW Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
25.13
31.59
63.32
71.65
Depreciation
-46.51
-45.47
-46.23
-47.58
Tax paid
38.5
-7.62
-22.34
-20.51
Working capital
-183.44
-32.65
21.85
52.1
Other operating items
Operating
-166.31
-54.15
16.59
55.64
Capital expenditure
-21.15
20.68
13.03
24.25
Free cash flow
-187.46
-33.46
29.62
79.89
Equity raised
1,045.21
997.15
915.92
809.79
Investing
0
0
0
-3.18
Financing
-3.48
4.38
70.19
8.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
854.27
968.08
1,015.73
895.47
