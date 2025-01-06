iifl-logo-icon 1
BMW Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

52.56
(-6.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

BMW Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

25.13

31.59

63.32

71.65

Depreciation

-46.51

-45.47

-46.23

-47.58

Tax paid

38.5

-7.62

-22.34

-20.51

Working capital

-183.44

-32.65

21.85

52.1

Other operating items

Operating

-166.31

-54.15

16.59

55.64

Capital expenditure

-21.15

20.68

13.03

24.25

Free cash flow

-187.46

-33.46

29.62

79.89

Equity raised

1,045.21

997.15

915.92

809.79

Investing

0

0

0

-3.18

Financing

-3.48

4.38

70.19

8.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

854.27

968.08

1,015.73

895.47

