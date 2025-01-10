BMW Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.51
22.51
22.51
22.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
612.69
558.71
519.15
405.2
Net Worth
635.2
581.22
541.66
427.71
Minority Interest
Debt
103.43
235.14
253.87
269.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
38.45
37.38
36.17
39.06
Total Liabilities
777.08
853.74
831.7
736.3
Fixed Assets
533.36
440.54
413.57
427.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.84
11.84
26.08
6.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.91
3.4
14.74
28.91
Networking Capital
224.56
384.88
372.28
268.65
Inventories
68.19
133.86
137.61
117.66
Inventory Days
120.35
Sundry Debtors
108.39
140.49
119.28
75.89
Debtor Days
77.62
Other Current Assets
124.32
186.02
183.26
143.61
Sundry Creditors
-40.73
-38.22
-30.69
-29.67
Creditor Days
30.34
Other Current Liabilities
-35.61
-37.27
-37.18
-38.84
Cash
3.39
13.07
5.04
4.79
Total Assets
777.06
853.73
831.71
736.29
