BMW Industries Ltd Key Ratios

51.78
(2.47%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.3

Op profit growth

-12.33

EBIT growth

-31.9

Net profit growth

-902.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

24

17.71

EBIT margin

13.26

12.6

Net profit margin

-44.17

3.56

RoCE

5.63

RoNW

-7.23

RoA

-4.68

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-7.8

0.98

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-10.15

-1.12

Book value per share

23.05

30.84

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.1

11.17

P/CEPS

-3.15

-9.69

P/B

1.38

0.35

EV/EBIDTA

9.4

4.31

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

168.68

-31.09

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

110.88

Inventory days

151.56

Creditor days

-43.99

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.8

-1.7

Net debt / equity

0.52

0.42

Net debt / op. profit

2.85

2.68

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-40.25

-50.71

Employee costs

-5

-4.41

Other costs

-30.73

-27.15

