|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.3
Op profit growth
-12.33
EBIT growth
-31.9
Net profit growth
-902.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
24
17.71
EBIT margin
13.26
12.6
Net profit margin
-44.17
3.56
RoCE
5.63
RoNW
-7.23
RoA
-4.68
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-7.8
0.98
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-10.15
-1.12
Book value per share
23.05
30.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.1
11.17
P/CEPS
-3.15
-9.69
P/B
1.38
0.35
EV/EBIDTA
9.4
4.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
168.68
-31.09
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
110.88
Inventory days
151.56
Creditor days
-43.99
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.8
-1.7
Net debt / equity
0.52
0.42
Net debt / op. profit
2.85
2.68
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-40.25
-50.71
Employee costs
-5
-4.41
Other costs
-30.73
-27.15
