BMW Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

53.48
(-0.54%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

460.88

427.1

330.36

273.62

462.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

460.88

427.1

330.36

273.62

462.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.06

5.47

8.31

6.79

8.12

Total Income

464.93

432.57

338.66

280.4

471.11

Total Expenditure

353.54

326.09

247.12

209.62

383.86

PBIDT

111.39

106.48

91.55

70.78

87.25

Interest

15.67

17.78

17.56

22.55

30.18

PBDT

95.72

88.7

73.99

48.23

57.07

Depreciation

34.24

39

37.47

39.69

33.87

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

13.89

2.09

0.2

4.92

4.31

Deferred Tax

2.79

9.27

6.73

-2.1

4.56

Reported Profit After Tax

44.8

38.35

29.59

5.71

14.33

Minority Interest After NP

0.08

0.17

0.18

0.17

0.13

Net Profit after Minority Interest

44.72

38.18

29.41

5.54

14.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

44.72

38.18

29.41

5.54

14.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.99

1.7

1.31

0.25

0.64

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.51

22.51

22.51

22.51

22.51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

24.16

24.93

27.71

25.86

18.84

PBDTM(%)

20.76

20.76

22.39

17.62

12.32

PATM(%)

9.72

8.97

8.95

2.08

3.09

