iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

BMW Industries Signs MoU with Ministry of Steel Under PLI Scheme

26 Mar 2025 , 11:24 PM

BMW Industries Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 1.1 for speciality steel.

A new agreement signed on March 24, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, will now grant BMWIL manufacturing rights for various speciality steel products. These products include ‘Coated/Plated Steel Products of Metallic/Non-Metallic Alloy’ and ‘Al-Zn Coated (Galvalume)’ which will be manufactured from the company’s upcoming Greenfield Downstream Steel Complex in Bokaro, Jharkhand.

Bokaro facility play a centerpiece in BMWIL’s expansion plans, when it was first announced on March 19, 2025. It plans to fortify its production capabilities for local and global markets.

BMWIL has been appointed as the recipient of the PLI scheme, making it a key player in the Indian steel industry, aligning with the government’s strategy to encourage the production of speciality steel.

The project is strategically important for BMW Industries, said its managing director Harsh Bansal, adding that the new facility at Bokaro will create long-term value for the stakeholders while also being in line with the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

Owing to this advantage, BMW Industries, based in Kolkata, a groundbreaker in the steel domain since 1981. They produce HRPO Coils, CR Coils, GP Coils, GC Sheets, MS and GI pipes, TMT rebars, and etc. BMWIL is a West Bengal and Jharkhand based joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), which has also fortified their market sharing in the India.

Related Tags

  • BMW Industries
  • BMW Industries Ltd
  • Memorandum of Understanding
  • Ministry of Steel
  • PLI scheme
  • production linked incentive
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Adani Green Energy arms commissions power projects in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy arms commissions power projects in Gujarat

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Mar 2025|09:34 PM
IndiGo receives penalty order of ₹944 Crore from IT dept

IndiGo receives penalty order of ₹944 Crore from IT dept

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Mar 2025|09:33 PM
Newgen Software unit bags $1.58 Million order

Newgen Software unit bags $1.58 Million order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Mar 2025|09:33 PM
NBCC secures ₹82 crore Lokpal Renovation Project

NBCC secures ₹82 crore Lokpal Renovation Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Mar 2025|02:24 PM
Mankind Pharma Merges Three Subsidiaries

Mankind Pharma Merges Three Subsidiaries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Mar 2025|01:33 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.