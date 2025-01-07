iifl-logo-icon 1
BMW Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

53.9
(2.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

356.82

600.69

822.57

944.68

yoy growth (%)

-40.59

-26.97

-12.92

21.56

Raw materials

-160.05

-311.81

-476.8

-603.15

As % of sales

44.85

51.9

57.96

63.84

Employee costs

-17.01

-25.44

-25.96

-23.71

As % of sales

4.76

4.23

3.15

2.5

Other costs

-88.65

-155.58

-178.43

-167.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.84

25.9

21.69

17.73

Operating profit

91.1

107.84

141.36

150.3

OPM

25.53

17.95

17.18

15.91

Depreciation

-46.51

-45.47

-46.23

-47.58

Interest expense

-28.5

-45.16

-56.26

-46.57

Other income

9.05

14.38

24.46

15.5

Profit before tax

25.13

31.59

63.32

71.65

Taxes

38.5

-7.62

-22.34

-20.51

Tax rate

153.19

-24.13

-35.28

-28.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

63.63

23.97

40.97

51.13

Exceptional items

-181.28

0

0

0

Net profit

-117.64

23.97

40.97

51.13

yoy growth (%)

-590.79

-41.5

-19.85

50.78

NPM

-32.97

3.99

4.98

5.41

