Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
356.82
600.69
822.57
944.68
yoy growth (%)
-40.59
-26.97
-12.92
21.56
Raw materials
-160.05
-311.81
-476.8
-603.15
As % of sales
44.85
51.9
57.96
63.84
Employee costs
-17.01
-25.44
-25.96
-23.71
As % of sales
4.76
4.23
3.15
2.5
Other costs
-88.65
-155.58
-178.43
-167.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.84
25.9
21.69
17.73
Operating profit
91.1
107.84
141.36
150.3
OPM
25.53
17.95
17.18
15.91
Depreciation
-46.51
-45.47
-46.23
-47.58
Interest expense
-28.5
-45.16
-56.26
-46.57
Other income
9.05
14.38
24.46
15.5
Profit before tax
25.13
31.59
63.32
71.65
Taxes
38.5
-7.62
-22.34
-20.51
Tax rate
153.19
-24.13
-35.28
-28.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
63.63
23.97
40.97
51.13
Exceptional items
-181.28
0
0
0
Net profit
-117.64
23.97
40.97
51.13
yoy growth (%)
-590.79
-41.5
-19.85
50.78
NPM
-32.97
3.99
4.98
5.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.