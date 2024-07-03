BMW Industries Ltd Summary

BMW Industries Limited, incorporated in October 21, 1981 as Bansal Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd. In June 1999, the Company changed its name to BMW Industries Limited emerged as a prominent industrial group in Eastern India. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of tubular poles and structures, transmission line towers, rebars and providing steel servicing centre and infrastructural services. From 2011 onwards,, a CRM Complex was commissioned for TATA Steel in Jamshedpur. The Company ventured into providing Logistic Solutions. A new TMT Mill with a capacity of 120,000 MT was installed. Bansal Super TMT was launched as a self-branded product for B2C. The Company commissioned the CGL line in the year 2013. It Started operation for Metal Beam Crash Barrier and High Mast Towers & Tubular Poles in 2015. It installed a new TMT Mill of 120000 MT in February, 2018 and started production of self-branded Bansal Super TMT. The Company set up new Rolling unit for production of TMT Re Bar under the Brand Name BANSAL SUPER in 2017-18. The Company inaugurated the Tube Mill at our NH-6 unit in Kolkata in 2023. The Scheme of Merger of subsidiaries viz., Confident Financial Consultancy Private Limited, Fairplan Vintrade Private Limited, Nageshwar TradeLink Private Limited, Narayan Dealcom Private Limited, Perfect Investment Consultancy Private Limited, Shri Hari Vincom Private Limited, Siddhi Vinayak Commosales Private Limited and Sidhant Investment Advisory Private Limited with the Company was given effect from April 1, 2021, in the year 2023. Post the merger, the Company has 3 subsidiaries as on 31st March, 2023.