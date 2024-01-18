Final Dividend of Rs. 0.21/- (at the rate of 21%) per Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each fully paid up (subject to deduction of tax, if any) on 22,50,86,460 numbers of Equity Shares of the Company, for the FY 2023-24 has been recommended by the Board of Directors which shall be subject to the confirmation by Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of Company. The record date/ cutoff date and book closure dates if any, and the dividend payout date for the final dividend as above, shall be intimated in due course of time.