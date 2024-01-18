|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|-
|0.21
|21
|Final
|Final Dividend of Rs. 0.21/- (at the rate of 21%) per Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each fully paid up (subject to deduction of tax, if any) on 22,50,86,460 numbers of Equity Shares of the Company, for the FY 2023-24 has been recommended by the Board of Directors which shall be subject to the confirmation by Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of Company. The record date/ cutoff date and book closure dates if any, and the dividend payout date for the final dividend as above, shall be intimated in due course of time.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.