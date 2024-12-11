Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 10 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company, has inter-alia, approved, based on the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the appointment of Mr. Dilip Kumar Mandal (DIN- 03313130 & IDDB-DI-202411-067024) as an Additional Director in the category of Independent Director w.e.f. 10th December, 2024 for a period of 5 (five) years subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Director being appointed is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority. The requisite disclosure, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and in terms of SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated 11 July 2023 and SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13 July 2023, is enclosed as Annexure A. With reference to the above captioned subject, kindly note that there was an inadvertent Typographical error with the name of Mr. Dilip Kumar Mandal in third row of Annexure A of Outcome submitted. The said typographical error is now corrected and we are forwarding herewith the revised disclosure. You are requested to take the aforesaid information on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

BMW Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of BMW Industries Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held at the Registered Office of the Company on Thursday November 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 2024 and any other item with the permission of the Chairperson. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of BMW Industries Limited (the Company) in its meeting held at the Registered Office of the Company on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 have approved the following: Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The same is enclosed herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

Pursuant to provisions of Regulations 30 of SEBI Regulations, 2015 we would like to intimate the changes in KMP as follow:- 1. Resignation of Mr. Abhishek Agarwal CFO with effect from today and. 2. Appointment and re-designation of Mr. Vikram Kapur as Chief Financial officer and Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 19-10-2024. Kindly take the same on record. Read less.. Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI, LODR, Regulations 2015 we would like to intimate the changes in KMP positions with effect from 19.10.2024 as follows:- 1. Appointment and re-designation of Mr. Vikram Kapur as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary cum Compliance officer of the company. 2. Resignation of Mr. Abhishek Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Details as required is annexed to the letter. Kindly take the same on record. Read less..

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

BMW Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday 16th July 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 24 Outcome of BM for approval of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30thJune, 2024 and shifting of operations from GT Road unit to Junglepur unit The Board has approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financials for the quarter ended June, 30, 2024 which is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 6 May 2024

BMW Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of BMW Industries Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held at the Registered Office of the Company on Wednesday May 15 2024 at 11:00 A.M. IST inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31 2024 and any other item with the permission of the Chairperson. You are requested to take the aforesaid information on your record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. WE WOULD LIKE TO INFORM YOU THAT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN ITS MEETONG HELD ON MAY 15, 2024 HAS CONSIDERED AND APPROVED THE DECISIONS AS ATTACHED IN THE PDF. The meeting of the Board was commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 10:05 P.M. IN THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON MAY 15, 2024, THE BOARD HAVE CONSIDERED THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 IN THE MEETING HELD ON MAY 15, 2024, THE BOARD HAS RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF SHAREHOLDERS IN THE GENERAL MEETING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY HAVE RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND IN ITS MEETING HELD ON MAY 15, 2024 WHICH IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL OF SHAREHOLDERS IN THE GENERAL MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024