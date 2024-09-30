|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Proceedings of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the brief proceedings of the 42nd AGM held on 30th September, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. through VC/OAVM is submitted. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Submission of E-voting results pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report pursuant to section 103 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 of the Companies Act, 2013. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
