TO THE MEMBERS OF

BN Holdings Limited

(Formerly known as Arihant Tournesol Limited)

217, Adani Inspire BKC, G Block, BNC Main Road,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400051.

[CIN: L15315MH1991PLC326590]

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of BN Holdings Limited (Formerly Arihant Tournesol Limited) (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss for year ended March 31,2024, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended on that date, and notes to the accounts including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the ‘Basis for Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a airs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss , total comprehensive income , changes in equity and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sucienffit and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon. We do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we donot express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of thisother information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS u/s 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintainprofessional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sucienffit and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal controls.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report, however, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be in uenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit ndings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report ) Order 2020 (“the Order )issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act we give in the “ Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in Paragraph 3 & 4 of the Order to the extent applicable .

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that :

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so faras it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS speci edunder Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

1) The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

2) The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise;

3) There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

4) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed to the financial statements no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

5) No interim or final dividend was declared or paid during the year by the Company.

6) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For JSMG & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 025006C Sd/- CA Shruti Goyal Partner Membership No.: 428276 Place: AGRA Date: 15/05/2024 UDIN:24428276BKGQCU2817

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of BN Holdings Limited (Formerly Arihant Tournesol Limited) for the year ended 31st March 2024

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 of our report of even date)In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

The Company has no Fixed Assets. Hence the requirement of clause 3(i)(a),(b),(c) and (d) are notapplicable to the company.

There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii) There is no Opening & Closing Balance of Inventory with the company during the year under review. The company has maintained proper inventory records during the year under review. Since there has been no physical inventory with the company so no physical veri cation of inventory was carried out by the management. The company has not taken any working capital limits from any financial institution.

iii) The company has made investments of Rs. 7200 lacs in Epitome Industries Limited and was allotted 7,20,00,000 non-cumulative preference shares during the reporting period. However company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, rms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv) The Company has not given any Loan, Guarantee, Security to any person or body corporate as per the provision of sec 185 and 186 of the Act. Therefore, this clause is not applicable to the Company.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under Section 73 to 76 of the Act, and the Companies (Acceptance of deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Hence the provisions of clause 3(v) are not applicable.

vi) As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost recordsunder sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act.

vii) (a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) No undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, Service Tax, Value Added tax, goods and services tax, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding , at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii) There are no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account previously or have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the period in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

ix) The company has not defaulted in the repayment of any loans or interest thereon from any financial institution or banks.

x) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including preferential allotment. Private placement, debt instruments and term Loans except 17934782 share warrants for Rs. 8,250 lacs. However during the year only Rs. 7474.99 lacs has been received against share warrants.

xi) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its ocer s or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xiv) The Company has an Internal Audit System and is commensurate with the size and nature of its business. The Internal Audit Report issued to the Company has been considered by us for the year under Audit.

xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvi) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and also it has not undertaken any NBFC related activities or Housing Finance Activities. It is also not a Core Investment Company (CIC). Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the order are not applicable to the company.

The Company has recorded a cash Loss of Rs. 3,12,48,801/- for the year ended 31st March 2024.

xvii) In the preceding FY 2022-23, Loss was Rs. 36,97,157/-.

There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and there were no issues,

xviii) objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

On the information obtained from the management and audit procedures performed and on xix) the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx) The Company has no ongoing or planned projects at present and has no unspent funds with respect to compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act 2013. Hence Clause (xx)(a) and (b) are not applicable to the Company.

xxi) As regards the preparation of consolidated financial statements as required u/s 129(3) of the Companies Act,2013 read with IND AS 110 and Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the company has prepared consolidated financial statements on the basis of unaudited financial results of its foreign subsidiaries.

For JSMG & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 025006C Sd/- CA Shruti Goyal Partner Membership No.: 428276 Place: AGRA Date: 15/05/2024 UDIN:24428276BKGQCU2817

Annexure “B” to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of BN Holdings Limited for the year ended 31st March 2024.

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BN Holdings Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the “Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting” (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and ecien t conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sucienffit and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and as per management assurance provided to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.