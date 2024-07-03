iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

BN Holdings Ltd Share Price

173.85
(4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:25:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open173.85
  • Day's High173.85
  • 52 Wk High233.1
  • Prev. Close165.6
  • Day's Low173.85
  • 52 Wk Low 117.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value65.57
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)182.56
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

BN Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

173.85

Prev. Close

165.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

173.85

Day's Low

173.85

52 Week's High

233.1

52 Week's Low

117.1

Book Value

65.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

182.56

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

BN Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

BN Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

BN Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:38 AM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.23%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

BN Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

84.65

9.9

9.9

9.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.58

-10.45

-10.08

-9.89

Net Worth

71.07

-0.54

-0.18

0

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.06

-0.04

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.15

-0.21

-0.12

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

-0.07

-0.03

0.01

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-33.47

64.99

85.69

186.47

EBIT growth

-28.37

77.59

-1,178.22

-111.25

Net profit growth

-27.5

61.37

2,420.79

-96.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

7.09

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.09

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.01

0.01

Other Income

0

0

0.01

0.02

View Annually Results

BN Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT BN Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

ANUBHAV AGARWAL

Independent Director

Rakesh Kumar Verma

Independent Director

Shalu Saraf

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reetika Mahendra

Independent Director

Rakesh Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by BN Holdings Ltd

Summary

BN Holdings Ltd (formerly known Arihant Tournesol Ltd) was established in 1991. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing and trading various kinds of oil, oil seeds, solvent extraction, extracted oil cakes, refined oil.The Company tapped the capital market in Aug.93. It commenced manufacture at its solvent extraction plant on 30 Mar.95. The oil refinery was installed by Mar.96.The company bagged a Rs 33-lac order for soyabean, from Germany. Some other prestigious clients include Brook Bond, ITC Agro, Ballarpur Industries, AMUL, etc. The company proposes to market branded products in the future in the retail and wholesale markets, for which it has retained the services of a leading marketing consultant. During the year 2005-06, the Companys factory commenced production under Dry Lease Arrangement with M/s. Betui Oils & Flours Pvt Ltd.To gain value-addition, the Company is setting up an expander and a continous oil refinery which will produce 14,500 tpa of refined edible oil. The total cost of the expander, refinery and packing line is estimated at Rs 270 lac which will be completed soon.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the BN Holdings Ltd share price today?

The BN Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹173.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of BN Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BN Holdings Ltd is ₹182.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of BN Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of BN Holdings Ltd is 0 and 2.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of BN Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BN Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BN Holdings Ltd is ₹117.1 and ₹233.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of BN Holdings Ltd?

BN Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.52%, 3 Years at 164.00%, 1 Year at 22.39%, 6 Month at 0.15%, 3 Month at 7.05% and 1 Month at -7.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of BN Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of BN Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.23 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.77 %

QUICKLINKS FOR BN Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.