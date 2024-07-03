SectorTrading
Open₹173.85
Prev. Close₹165.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹173.85
Day's Low₹173.85
52 Week's High₹233.1
52 Week's Low₹117.1
Book Value₹65.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)182.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
84.65
9.9
9.9
9.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.58
-10.45
-10.08
-9.89
Net Worth
71.07
-0.54
-0.18
0
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.06
-0.04
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.15
-0.21
-0.12
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
-0.07
-0.03
0.01
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-33.47
64.99
85.69
186.47
EBIT growth
-28.37
77.59
-1,178.22
-111.25
Net profit growth
-27.5
61.37
2,420.79
-96.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
7.09
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.09
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.01
0.01
Other Income
0
0
0.01
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
ANUBHAV AGARWAL
Independent Director
Rakesh Kumar Verma
Independent Director
Shalu Saraf
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reetika Mahendra
Independent Director
Rakesh Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by BN Holdings Ltd
Summary
BN Holdings Ltd (formerly known Arihant Tournesol Ltd) was established in 1991. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing and trading various kinds of oil, oil seeds, solvent extraction, extracted oil cakes, refined oil.The Company tapped the capital market in Aug.93. It commenced manufacture at its solvent extraction plant on 30 Mar.95. The oil refinery was installed by Mar.96.The company bagged a Rs 33-lac order for soyabean, from Germany. Some other prestigious clients include Brook Bond, ITC Agro, Ballarpur Industries, AMUL, etc. The company proposes to market branded products in the future in the retail and wholesale markets, for which it has retained the services of a leading marketing consultant. During the year 2005-06, the Companys factory commenced production under Dry Lease Arrangement with M/s. Betui Oils & Flours Pvt Ltd.To gain value-addition, the Company is setting up an expander and a continous oil refinery which will produce 14,500 tpa of refined edible oil. The total cost of the expander, refinery and packing line is estimated at Rs 270 lac which will be completed soon.
Read More
The BN Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹173.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of BN Holdings Ltd is ₹182.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of BN Holdings Ltd is 0 and 2.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a BN Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of BN Holdings Ltd is ₹117.1 and ₹233.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
BN Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.52%, 3 Years at 164.00%, 1 Year at 22.39%, 6 Month at 0.15%, 3 Month at 7.05% and 1 Month at -7.28%.
