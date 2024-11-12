Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 10 Jan 2025

Please find attached herewith the corrigendum to the Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 10, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. January 10, 2025.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

BN Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period. Pursuant to Regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the decisions taken by the Board of Directors in their meeting held today (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

BN Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the conversion of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds and issue and allotment of equity shares to the proposed allottee in compliance with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 along with other applicable provisions of law. The Board Meeting to be held on 29/10/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

BN Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the auditors for the corresponding period. This is to inform that pursuant 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 the board has inter-alia consider the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find attached herewith the decision taken by the Board in its meeting held today i.e. Monday August 12, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 9 May 2024

BN Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 (Standalone). 2) the Independent Audit Report on the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 (Standalone). Pursuant to Regulation 33 of of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held today i.e. May 15, 2024 through video conferencing and the Board has, inter-alia consider and approved the following decisions:- 1)Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024; 2)Audit Report with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results of the Company for fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. May 15, 2024 through video conferencing and the Board has inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Audit Report with unmodified opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024