BN Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

162.3
(4.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

BN Holdings CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Jan 202510 Jan 2025
Please find attached herewith the corrigendum to the Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 10, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. January 10, 2025.
Board Meeting12 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
BN Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period. Pursuant to Regulation 30 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the decisions taken by the Board of Directors in their meeting held today (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
BN Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the conversion of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds and issue and allotment of equity shares to the proposed allottee in compliance with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 along with other applicable provisions of law. The Board Meeting to be held on 29/10/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
BN Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the auditors for the corresponding period. This is to inform that pursuant 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 the board has inter-alia consider the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find attached herewith the decision taken by the Board in its meeting held today i.e. Monday August 12, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20249 May 2024
BN Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 (Standalone). 2) the Independent Audit Report on the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 (Standalone). Pursuant to Regulation 33 of of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company held today i.e. May 15, 2024 through video conferencing and the Board has, inter-alia consider and approved the following decisions:- 1)Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024; 2)Audit Report with unmodified opinion on Audited Financial Results of the Company for fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. May 15, 2024 through video conferencing and the Board has inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the Audit Report with unmodified opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
BN Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 (Standalone). 2) Audit Report on the Financials Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 (Standalone). We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e. January 25, 2024 inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone Financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine-month period ended 31st December 2023 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Audit Report for the quarter and nine-month period ended 31st December 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)

