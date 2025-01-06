BN Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.15
-0.21
-0.12
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
-0.07
-0.03
0.01
-0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-0.22
-0.24
-0.13
-0.02
Capital expenditure
0
-9.26
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.22
-9.5
-0.13
-0.02
Equity raised
-19.46
-20.6
-21.91
-21.94
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.08
-2.49
0.12
-0.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-19.61
-32.6
-21.92
-22.42
