BN Holdings Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
7.09
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.09
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.01
0.01
Other Income
0
0
0.01
0.02
Total Income
7.09
0
0.02
0.03
Total Expenditure
10.21
0.35
0.09
0.03
PBIDT
-3.12
-0.35
-0.07
0
Interest
0.01
0.02
0
0
PBDT
-3.13
-0.37
-0.07
0
Depreciation
0
0
0.07
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
-0.05
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.13
-0.37
-0.14
-0.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.13
-0.37
-0.14
-0.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.15
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.13
-0.22
-0.14
-0.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.16
-0.37
-0.14
-0.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.9
9.9
9.9
9.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-44
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
-44.14
0
0
0
PATM(%)
-44.14
0
0
0
