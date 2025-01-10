BN Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
84.65
9.9
9.9
9.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.58
-10.45
-10.08
-9.89
Net Worth
71.07
-0.54
-0.18
0
Minority Interest
Debt
1.2
0.56
0.29
0.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
72.27
0.01
0.11
0.08
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
72.08
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.05
-0.01
0.11
0.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.06
0
0.15
0.15
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.01
-0.04
-0.07
Cash
0.24
0.02
0
0.01
Total Assets
72.27
0.01
0.11
0.09
