BN Holdings Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
7.09
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
7.09
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.1
0
0
0
Total Income
0
0.1
7.09
0
0
Total Expenditure
3.51
1.08
7.99
1.26
0.61
PBIDT
-3.51
-0.97
-0.9
-1.26
-0.61
Interest
2.88
1.25
0.01
0
0
PBDT
-6.39
-2.22
-0.91
-1.26
-0.61
Depreciation
0.02
0.01
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.72
-0.31
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.69
-1.92
-0.91
-1.26
-0.61
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.69
-1.92
-0.91
-1.26
-0.61
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.69
-1.92
-0.91
-1.26
-0.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.74
-1.94
-0.92
-1.27
-0.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.9
9.9
9.9
9.9
9.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
-12.69
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
-12.83
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
-12.83
0
0
