BN Holdings Ltd Summary

BN Holdings Ltd (formerly known Arihant Tournesol Ltd) was established in 1991. The Company is presently engaged in manufacturing and trading various kinds of oil, oil seeds, solvent extraction, extracted oil cakes, refined oil.The Company tapped the capital market in Aug.93. It commenced manufacture at its solvent extraction plant on 30 Mar.95. The oil refinery was installed by Mar.96.The company bagged a Rs 33-lac order for soyabean, from Germany. Some other prestigious clients include Brook Bond, ITC Agro, Ballarpur Industries, AMUL, etc. The company proposes to market branded products in the future in the retail and wholesale markets, for which it has retained the services of a leading marketing consultant. During the year 2005-06, the Companys factory commenced production under Dry Lease Arrangement with M/s. Betui Oils & Flours Pvt Ltd.To gain value-addition, the Company is setting up an expander and a continous oil refinery which will produce 14,500 tpa of refined edible oil. The total cost of the expander, refinery and packing line is estimated at Rs 270 lac which will be completed soon.