Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find attached herewith the decision taken by the Board in its meeting held today i.e. Monday August 12, 2024. In compliance with Regulation 30(6) read with Schedule III and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find attached herewith the summary of the proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company schedule on Monday, September 23, 2024 at 11:00AM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the Scrutinizer Report and Voting Results for the remote e-voting and e-voting conducted at 33rd Annual General Meeting of the company held on Monday, September 23, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)