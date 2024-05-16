To The Members of

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements ofBombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended and notes to standalone financial statement, including summary of significant and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statement").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies

Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in

India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained by us is to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31st, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statement as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on this matter. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report for the current year.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statement and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that gives a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the

Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statement, management and board of directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the

Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor‘s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial

Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial

Statements represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Annual Standalone Financial Results that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Annual Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Annual Financial

Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant significant we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the

Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors

Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March,

2024on its financial position in its standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the

Company iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds

(which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested ( either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Company ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the

Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of

Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(b) As stated in note 13 of Standalone Financial Statement, theBoard of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For N. G. THAKRAR & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 110907W Ujwal Natwar Thakrar (Partner) Membership No.147392 UDIN: 24147392BKGXSF9459 Place: Mumbai Dated: 16/5/2024

Annexure – ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of the independent Auditors Report to the members of BOMBAY CYCLE & MOTOR AGENCY LIMITED on the Financial Statement for the year ended March 31st, 2024.

I. In respect of Companys Property, Plant Equipment:

a. (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular program of physical verification of Property, Plant & Equipment and right-of-use assets by which all the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year at regular intervals, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of company.

d. The Company has not revalued its

Property, Plant & Equipment (including right-of use assets) and intangible assets during the year. e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31st, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder

II. In respect of Companys Inventory a. The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the procedures for physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of business.

The company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification. b. During the year the company has not sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)

(b) of the Order is not applicable. III.

a. The Company has granted unsecured loans to its Joint Venture Company during the year amounting to Rs.

3,50,00,000 for a period of three years.

b. In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the

Companys interest. c. In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

d. In respect of loans granted by the

Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. e. No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable IV. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable. The details of the loans granted is as follows-.

S r . No Name of Party Nature of relationship Year- end balance (INR) Maximum amount outstanding during the year (INR) Walchand Sun 3,50,00,000 3,50,00,000 1. Advance Composite Pvt. Ltd. Joint Venture

V. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year, within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under and therefore, provisions of paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

VI. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company. VII. According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of statutory dues: a. The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to the Company. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records examined by us, there are no dues of Goods and Services Tax, provident Fund, Employees State

Insurance, Income Tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, duty of Excise, duty of customs, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. c. There has been no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes.

VIII. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

IX. T o the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, a. The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from banks or financial institutions, government and has not issued any debentures. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b. The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c. The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the

Company. e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

X. a. The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(ix) of the order is not applicable. b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debenture during the year XI. a. No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central

Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. c. No whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of the report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. XII. The Company is not a Nidhi companyand hence reporting under clause (Xii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIII. In our opinion, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections

177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. a. The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b. W e have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. XV. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors. And hence provisions of section 192 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

XVI. a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable b. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group

(as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

XVII. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. There has been no instance of resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and ageing when they fall due.

XX. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, provision of Section 135 is not applicable to the

Company

XXI. There have not been any qualifications adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

For N. G. THAKRAR & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 110907W Ujwal Natwar Thakrar (Partner) Membership No.147392 UDIN: 24147392BKGXSF9459 Place: Mumbai Dated: 16/5/2024

Annexure – ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date for the year ended March 31, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ‘Guidance Note). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding as at March 31, 2024, based on the prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.