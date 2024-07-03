Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiversified
Open₹1,916.9
Prev. Close₹1,918.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.47
Day's High₹1,943
Day's Low₹1,880
52 Week's High₹2,474
52 Week's Low₹1,299.9
Book Value₹759.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)75.6
P/E19.48
EPS98.5
Divi. Yield0.26
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.73
24.54
22.51
20.78
Net Worth
28.13
24.94
22.91
21.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.86
4.17
8.48
6.81
yoy growth (%)
40.53
-50.81
24.51
13.01
Raw materials
-0.89
-0.39
-1.82
-1.4
As % of sales
15.2
9.45
21.5
20.63
Employee costs
-1.38
-1.07
-1.57
-1.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.6
2.57
3.7
2.12
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.16
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.7
-0.57
-0.89
-0.54
Working capital
-8.82
2.66
3.07
-3.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.53
-50.81
24.51
13.01
Op profit growth
35.18
-56.92
82.93
36.98
EBIT growth
1.39
-30.43
73.8
20.34
Net profit growth
-4.69
-28.69
77.53
31.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
9.2
8.63
5.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.2
8.63
5.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.82
1.01
1.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,686.8
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.7
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.05
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.25
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.5
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Chakor L Doshi
Chairman & Managing Director
Chirag C Doshi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok T Kukreja
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rupal Vora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
NIDHI AGARWAL
Independent Director
Manish Modi
Independent Director
Devika Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd
Summary
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd (BCMA), the Mumbai based company was formed in 1919 to undertake business of sales and servicing of motor cars. BCMA is a part of the Walchand Group, having business interests in Motor Car sales & services (Auto Division) and running restaurants (Hospitality Division). Presently, BCMA is having a service center at Churchgate for servicing premium segment vehicles also run Grade-I Restaurants in South Mumbai namely; CANTO, The Liquid Lounge & Bellissima. BCMA is an associate/Group Company of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. an Engineering Conglomerate.In 2000-01, the Company got the dealership for Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) and became Authorized Service Centre in South Mumbai. The Company diversified into Hospitality business and started the Hospitality Division by opening three Grade-I Restaurants in May, 2001.During the year 2010-11, the Auto Division of the Company at Churchgate became Tata Authorised Service Centre (TASC) of M/s. Tata Motors Limited for Tata and Fiat passenger car vehicles. The Company acquired 50% stake in M/s. Walchand Sun Advanced Composites Private Limited during the FY 2021-22.
Read More
The Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1890 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd is ₹75.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd is 19.48 and 2.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd is ₹1299.9 and ₹2474 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.52%, 3 Years at 46.08%, 1 Year at 44.79%, 6 Month at 0.50%, 3 Month at 12.78% and 1 Month at 0.14%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.