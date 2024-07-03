iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd Share Price

1,890
(-1.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,916.9
  • Day's High1,943
  • 52 Wk High2,474
  • Prev. Close1,918.4
  • Day's Low1,880
  • 52 Wk Low 1,299.9
  • Turnover (lac)3.47
  • P/E19.48
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value759.97
  • EPS98.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)75.6
  • Div. Yield0.26
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

1,916.9

Prev. Close

1,918.4

Turnover(Lac.)

3.47

Day's High

1,943

Day's Low

1,880

52 Week's High

2,474

52 Week's Low

1,299.9

Book Value

759.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

75.6

P/E

19.48

EPS

98.5

Divi. Yield

0.26

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.61%

Foreign: 1.60%

Indian: 70.86%

Non-Promoter- 1.96%

Institutions: 1.96%

Non-Institutions: 25.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.73

24.54

22.51

20.78

Net Worth

28.13

24.94

22.91

21.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5.86

4.17

8.48

6.81

yoy growth (%)

40.53

-50.81

24.51

13.01

Raw materials

-0.89

-0.39

-1.82

-1.4

As % of sales

15.2

9.45

21.5

20.63

Employee costs

-1.38

-1.07

-1.57

-1.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.6

2.57

3.7

2.12

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.16

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.7

-0.57

-0.89

-0.54

Working capital

-8.82

2.66

3.07

-3.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.53

-50.81

24.51

13.01

Op profit growth

35.18

-56.92

82.93

36.98

EBIT growth

1.39

-30.43

73.8

20.34

Net profit growth

-4.69

-28.69

77.53

31.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

9.2

8.63

5.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.2

8.63

5.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.82

1.01

1.26

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,686.8

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.7

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.05

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.25

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.5

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Chakor L Doshi

Chairman & Managing Director

Chirag C Doshi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok T Kukreja

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rupal Vora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

NIDHI AGARWAL

Independent Director

Manish Modi

Independent Director

Devika Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd

Summary

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd (BCMA), the Mumbai based company was formed in 1919 to undertake business of sales and servicing of motor cars. BCMA is a part of the Walchand Group, having business interests in Motor Car sales & services (Auto Division) and running restaurants (Hospitality Division). Presently, BCMA is having a service center at Churchgate for servicing premium segment vehicles also run Grade-I Restaurants in South Mumbai namely; CANTO, The Liquid Lounge & Bellissima. BCMA is an associate/Group Company of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. an Engineering Conglomerate.In 2000-01, the Company got the dealership for Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) and became Authorized Service Centre in South Mumbai. The Company diversified into Hospitality business and started the Hospitality Division by opening three Grade-I Restaurants in May, 2001.During the year 2010-11, the Auto Division of the Company at Churchgate became Tata Authorised Service Centre (TASC) of M/s. Tata Motors Limited for Tata and Fiat passenger car vehicles. The Company acquired 50% stake in M/s. Walchand Sun Advanced Composites Private Limited during the FY 2021-22.
Company FAQs

What is the Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd share price today?

The Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1890 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd is ₹75.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd is 19.48 and 2.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd is ₹1299.9 and ₹2474 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd?

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.52%, 3 Years at 46.08%, 1 Year at 44.79%, 6 Month at 0.50%, 3 Month at 12.78% and 1 Month at 0.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.46 %
Institutions - 1.96 %
Public - 25.57 %

