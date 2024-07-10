Recommended a Final Dividend @ 50% i.e. Rs. 5.00/- per equity share of face value Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting i.e. 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company. This is to inform that the final dividend, as declared by the Board will be paid, subject to approval of the members in the ensuing AGM to be held on August 09, 2024, to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on Record Date being July 26, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)