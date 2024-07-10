iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd Dividend

2,318.8
(-0.63%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:32:00 PM

Bombay Cycle CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend16 May 202426 Jul 202426 Jul 2024550Final
Recommended a Final Dividend @ 50% i.e. Rs. 5.00/- per equity share of face value Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting i.e. 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company. This is to inform that the final dividend, as declared by the Board will be paid, subject to approval of the members in the ensuing AGM to be held on August 09, 2024, to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on Record Date being July 26, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)

Bombay Cycle: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.