|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.86
4.17
8.48
6.81
yoy growth (%)
40.53
-50.81
24.51
13.01
Raw materials
-0.89
-0.39
-1.82
-1.4
As % of sales
15.2
9.45
21.5
20.63
Employee costs
-1.38
-1.07
-1.57
-1.34
As % of sales
23.65
25.65
18.55
19.71
Other costs
-2.14
-1.64
-2.6
-2.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.53
39.3
30.73
39.76
Operating profit
1.44
1.06
2.47
1.35
OPM
24.6
25.58
29.21
19.88
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.16
-0.13
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.26
1.6
1.38
0.91
Profit before tax
2.6
2.57
3.7
2.12
Taxes
-0.7
-0.57
-0.89
-0.54
Tax rate
-26.91
-22.24
-24.14
-25.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.9
2
2.8
1.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.9
2
2.8
1.58
yoy growth (%)
-4.69
-28.69
77.53
31.33
NPM
32.51
47.94
33.07
23.19
