Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,268.1
(20.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

5.86

4.17

8.48

6.81

yoy growth (%)

40.53

-50.81

24.51

13.01

Raw materials

-0.89

-0.39

-1.82

-1.4

As % of sales

15.2

9.45

21.5

20.63

Employee costs

-1.38

-1.07

-1.57

-1.34

As % of sales

23.65

25.65

18.55

19.71

Other costs

-2.14

-1.64

-2.6

-2.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.53

39.3

30.73

39.76

Operating profit

1.44

1.06

2.47

1.35

OPM

24.6

25.58

29.21

19.88

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.16

-0.13

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.26

1.6

1.38

0.91

Profit before tax

2.6

2.57

3.7

2.12

Taxes

-0.7

-0.57

-0.89

-0.54

Tax rate

-26.91

-22.24

-24.14

-25.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.9

2

2.8

1.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.9

2

2.8

1.58

yoy growth (%)

-4.69

-28.69

77.53

31.33

NPM

32.51

47.94

33.07

23.19

