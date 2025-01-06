iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 6, 2025

Bombay Cycle FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.6

2.57

3.7

2.12

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.09

-0.16

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.7

-0.57

-0.89

-0.54

Working capital

-8.82

2.66

3.07

-3.61

Other operating items

Operating

-7

4.56

5.7

-2.16

Capital expenditure

0.03

-0.09

0.33

-0.25

Free cash flow

-6.97

4.47

6.03

-2.41

Equity raised

41.38

37.75

30.76

25.77

Investing

1.36

-0.17

2.36

1.96

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.1

Net in cash

35.76

42.06

39.16

25.42

