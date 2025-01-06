Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.6
2.57
3.7
2.12
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.09
-0.16
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.7
-0.57
-0.89
-0.54
Working capital
-8.82
2.66
3.07
-3.61
Other operating items
Operating
-7
4.56
5.7
-2.16
Capital expenditure
0.03
-0.09
0.33
-0.25
Free cash flow
-6.97
4.47
6.03
-2.41
Equity raised
41.38
37.75
30.76
25.77
Investing
1.36
-0.17
2.36
1.96
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.1
Net in cash
35.76
42.06
39.16
25.42
No Record Found
