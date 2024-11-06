iifl-logo-icon 1
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd Board Meeting

2,231
(0.64%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:19:00 AM

Bombay Cycle CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Please find attached Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited (Reviewed) Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter and Half Year Ended On September 30, 2024 Along With Limited Review Report As On The Date Issued By Statutory Auditors Of The Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
BOMBAY CYCLE & MOTOR AGENCY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record amongst other businesses the Un-audited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Segment-wise Financial Report of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. This is to further inform you that in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the trading window close period has commenced from July 01 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on August 11 2024. This is for your information and record. This is to inform you that the Un-audited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 were approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. August 09, 2024. A copy of the same along with Limited Review Report on the Un-audited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024, issued by N. G. Thakrar & Co., Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditors of the Company) are enclosed for your information and record. This is to further inform that the Board Meeting commenced at 02:13 p.m. and concluded at 02:49 p.m. Read less.. Please find attached herewith Un-audited (reviewed) standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report as on the date issued by Statutory Auditors of the company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 Jun 202410 Jun 2024
Please find attached herewith the intimation w.r.t appointment of Mrs. Devika Shah as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non - Executive Independent Director of the Company.
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
BOMBAY CYCLE & MOTOR AGENCY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that in terms of Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 16 2024 to consider inter-alia the following agenda items: 1) To recommend Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company if any; 2) To consider approve and take on record amongst other businesses the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Segment-wise Financial Report of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. Further in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the trading window close period has commenced from April 01 2024 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on May 18 2024. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on May 16, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
BOMBAY CYCLE & MOTOR AGENCY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, February 2, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.02.2024)

Bombay Cycle: Related News

No Record Found

