Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd Summary

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd (BCMA), the Mumbai based company was formed in 1919 to undertake business of sales and servicing of motor cars. BCMA is a part of the Walchand Group, having business interests in Motor Car sales & services (Auto Division) and running restaurants (Hospitality Division). Presently, BCMA is having a service center at Churchgate for servicing premium segment vehicles also run Grade-I Restaurants in South Mumbai namely; CANTO, The Liquid Lounge & Bellissima. BCMA is an associate/Group Company of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd. an Engineering Conglomerate.In 2000-01, the Company got the dealership for Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) and became Authorized Service Centre in South Mumbai. The Company diversified into Hospitality business and started the Hospitality Division by opening three Grade-I Restaurants in May, 2001.During the year 2010-11, the Auto Division of the Company at Churchgate became Tata Authorised Service Centre (TASC) of M/s. Tata Motors Limited for Tata and Fiat passenger car vehicles. The Company acquired 50% stake in M/s. Walchand Sun Advanced Composites Private Limited during the FY 2021-22.