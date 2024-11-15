To,

The Board of Directors Borana Weaves Limited, Plot No AA/34, B 16/16, Hojiwala Ind. Estate, Sachin, Surat, Gujarat, India – 394230

Dear Sir,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Standalone Financial Information of Borana Weaves Limited (the "Company") (CIN: U17299GJ2020PTC117745), comprising the Restated Standalone Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022. Restated Standalone Statements of Profit and Loss, the Restated Statement of Changes in Equity, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the periods/years ended September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 and the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 18th October, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, Red Herring Prospectus ("RHP") and Prospectus prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("IPO") prepared in terms of the requirements of: a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"); b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"), as amended from time to time (the "Guidance Note").

2. The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the DRHP, RHP and Prospectus to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), the stock exchanges where the equity shares of the Company are proposed to be listed ("Stock Exchanges") and the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat ("ROC"), in connection with the proposed IPO. The Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Note no. 2 in Annexure V to the Restated Financial Information.

3. The responsibility of the Board of Directors of the Company includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Information. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

4. We have examined such Restated Standalone Financial Information taking into consideration:

a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 06th September, 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company.

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Financial Information; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company.

5. These Restated Ind AS Summary Financial Information have been compiled by the management from:

Audited Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company as at September 30, 2024, prepared in accordance with Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015 (as amended from time to time) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 18th October, 2024.

b) Audited Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company as at March 31, 2024, prepared in accordance with Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015 (as amended from time to time) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 18th October, 2024.

c) Audited Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company as at March 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015 (as amended from time to time) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 18th October, 2024.

d) Audited Special Purpose Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company as at March 31, 2022, prepared in accordance with Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015 (as amended from time to time) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, which have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 18th October, 2024.

e) Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2024 and Fiscal 2024, 2023 and 2022, which were prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India ("IGAAP") including the Companies Accounting Standards) Rules 2006 (as amended) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies Accounts Rules 2014 (as amended), which have been audited and reported by us.

f) Up to the financial year ended September 30, 2024 the Company prepared its financial statements in accordance with accounting standards notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read together with paragraph 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 ("Indian GAAP" or "Previous GAAP") due to which the Special Purpose Ind AS financial statements were prepared under Ind AS 101 for the relevant periods involved.

The Special Purpose Standalone Ind AS Summary Financial Statements as at and for the period/years ended September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 have been prepared after making suitable adjustment to the accounting heads from their IGAAP values following accounting policies and accounting policy choices (both mandatory exceptions and optional exemptions availed as per Ind AS 101 ) and as per presentation, accounting policies and grouping /classifications , so that such financial statements are in compliance with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015.

6. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Financial Information:

a) have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications to reflect the accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications followed as at and for the period ended September 30, 2024;

b) does not contain any qualification requiring adjustments. c) have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

7. Other Financial Information:

We have also examined the following financial information as set out in annexure prepared by the management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company for the financial years/ periods ended September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022.

Particulars Annexure Restated Balance Sheet I Restated Statement of Profit and Loss II Restated Cash Flow Statement III Restated Statement of Changes in Equity IV Restated Statement of Significant Account Policies V Restated Statement of Notes and Schedules pertaining to Financials VI Restated Ratios VI Restated Earnings per Share and other accounting ratios VI Restated Related Party Disclosure VI Restated Tax Shelter VI Restated Capitalization Statement VI Statement of Adjustments to the Restated Standalone Financial Information VII

8. In our opinion, the above restated financial information contained in this report are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with paragraph B, Part II of Schedule II of the Act, the SEBI Regulations, The Revised Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus and Guidance Note on Audit Reports/Certificates on Financial Information in Offer Documents issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to the extent applicable, as amended from time to time, and in terms of our engagement as agreed with the Company. We did not perform audit tests for the purpose of expressing an opinion on individual balances of account or summaries of selected transactions, and accordingly, we express no such opinion thereon.

9. Consequently, the financial information has been prepared after making such regroupings and adjustments as were, in our opinion, considered appropriate to comply with the same. As result of these regroupings and adjustments, the amount reported in the financial information may not necessarily be same as those appearing in the respective audited financial statements for the relevant years.

10. The Restated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements mentioned in paragraph 5 above.

11. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us , nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

12. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

13. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the DRHP, RHP and Prospectus to be filed with SEBI, Stock Exchanges and ROC in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

I. Auditor?s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these restated financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company?s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

II. Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the restated financial statements read together with the notes thereon, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent applicable.

For, KSA & Co.

Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No: 003822C

Arun Kanodiya (Partner) Membership No: 077131

UDIN: 24077131BKAUKN1083

Date: November 15, 2024

Place: Surat