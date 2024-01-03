iifl-logo
Borana Weaves Ltd Peer Comparison

Borana Weaves Ltd Peer Comparison

0
(0%)

BORANA WEAVES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,726.45

244.741,85,536.59-168.650.368,120.28808.29

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

29.83

50.5615,201.5777.941.211,662.587.03

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

515.4

16.9514,904.07228.970.972,458.18331.21

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

146.25

25.6114,212.787.820.071,970.3438.26

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

389.3

40.0110,192.5793.010.961,994.93136.97

Borana Weaves Ltd: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

