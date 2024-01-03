Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,726.45
|244.74
|1,85,536.59
|-168.65
|0.36
|8,120.28
|808.29
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
29.83
|50.56
|15,201.57
|77.94
|1.21
|1,662.58
|7.03
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
515.4
|16.95
|14,904.07
|228.97
|0.97
|2,458.18
|331.21
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
146.25
|25.61
|14,212.7
|87.82
|0.07
|1,970.34
|38.26
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
389.3
|40.01
|10,192.57
|93.01
|0.96
|1,994.93
|136.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.