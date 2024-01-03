Borana Weaves Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.04
0.04
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
47.66
24.07
1.8
Net Worth
47.7
24.11
1.81
Minority Interest
Debt
70.77
40.74
27.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.13
0.08
Total Liabilities
118.47
64.98
29.7
Fixed Assets
74.35
35.11
15.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.45
0.78
0.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0
0
Networking Capital
43.57
29
13.26
Inventories
23.77
20.28
3.74
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.04
7.41
7.06
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
27.34
11.31
4.66
Sundry Creditors
-13.39
-5.12
-0.38
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.19
-4.88
-1.82
Cash
0.01
0.09
0.02
Total Assets
118.46
64.98
29.71
