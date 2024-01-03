iifl-logo
Borana Weaves Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.04

0.04

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

47.66

24.07

1.8

Net Worth

47.7

24.11

1.81

Minority Interest

Debt

70.77

40.74

27.81

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.13

0.08

Total Liabilities

118.47

64.98

29.7

Fixed Assets

74.35

35.11

15.84

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.45

0.78

0.59

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0

0

Networking Capital

43.57

29

13.26

Inventories

23.77

20.28

3.74

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.04

7.41

7.06

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

27.34

11.31

4.66

Sundry Creditors

-13.39

-5.12

-0.38

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.19

-4.88

-1.82

Cash

0.01

0.09

0.02

Total Assets

118.46

64.98

29.71

