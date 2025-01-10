To The Members of Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Limited("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income) and statement of cash flows, statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standard prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flow and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further describedintheAuditorsResponsibilitiesfor the Audit of the Financial Statements sectionof our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have responsibilities obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters: We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the

Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, realistic The Companys Management and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the disclosures in the financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that Materiality isthemagnitudeofmisstatements financialstatements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable the that the economic decisions offinancialstatements may be influenced. We consider reasonablyknowledgeableuserofthe quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so wouldreasonablybeexpectedtooutweighthepublicinterestbenefitsof such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

a) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

b) As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examinationof those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financialcontrols withreferencetofinancialstatements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31,2024 positionin its itsfinancial financial statements - Refer note 35 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), writingor with the understanding, whether recorded otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided under (a) and (b) above contain any material mis-statement. v. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. vi. The Company has not declared nor proposed or paid any dividend during the year and therefore compliance under section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our report of even date to the members of Brady &Morris Engineering Co. Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the

Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i) (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals having regards to size of the Company and nature of activitiesand no material discrepancies were noticed

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the documents, provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties of land and buildings (other than the properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(e) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii) (a) According to the information and explanation provided to us and in our opinion physical been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate.

(b) The Company has a working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore, sanctioned by banks based on the security of current assets. The quarterly statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods and no material discrepancy has been observed, which were not subject to audit.

iii) The Company has not made investment in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership and has not granted unsecured loans to other parties, during theyear, in respect of which, (a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The investment made, guarantee provided, security given and terms and conditions on which loans are granted, guarantee provided are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) The Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans and hence reportingunder clause 3(iii)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans and hence reportingunder clause 3(iii)(d) of the order is not applicable.

(e) The Company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans and hence reportingunder clause 3(iii)(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans to promoters, related parties as defined in clause 76 of section 2 of the Act and accordingly reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent have been complied in respect of Loans granted, ovided, as applicable. pr Investmentsmade,Guarantees,andSecurities v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public under the provisions of Section rules framed there under. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the company.

vi) As informed by the management, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of the Companys activities and hence reporting order is not applicable. vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositingwith appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no arrears of undisputed amounts payable in respect of above statutory dues which were outstanding as on March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales-tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax or cess as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except as stated below:-

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales tax 0.09 2010-11 Before tribunal Ahmedabad Central Excise Act, 1944 Central Excise tax 13.90 2010-11 Before tribunal Ahmedabad

viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix) (a) According to the information and explanationgiven to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest there on to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the term loans taken were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statement of the company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purpose by the company.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initialpublic offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi) (a) To the best of your knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud on the Company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section(12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in the form of ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies Rule (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company. xii) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactionwith related parties and the details of related financial statementasrequiredbytheapplicableaccountingstandard. partytransaction

xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports issued by the Internal Auditors to the Company for the period under audit.

xv) According to the information and explanation given to us in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with its Directors or person connected with its directors as per the provision of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore clause 3(xv) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) The Company is not required to be registered undersection 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b), (c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable. financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding xvii)TheCompanyhasnotincurredcashlossesduringthe financialyear.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financialassets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a Companyisnotcapableofmeeting itsliabilities period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will anyguaranteenoranyassurancethat allliabilities get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) (a) of the order is not applicable for the year.

b) There are no amounts remaining unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project requiring a transfer to special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred in our Report of even date to the members of Brady &Morris Engineering Company Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024.

Report on the Internal Financial ControlsunderClause(I)ofSub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financialcontrols with reference to financialstatements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

MeaningofInternalFinancialControlsOverFinancialReporting: reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable Acompanysinternalfinancial assurance regarding the reliability of financial reportingandthepreparationoffinancialstatements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accountingprinciples.Acompanysinternalfinancialcontrols with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactionsand dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessarytopermitpreparation financialstatements in of accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection dispositionof unauthorizedacquisition,use,or the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting:

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controlswithreferencetofinancialstatements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of anyevaluationoftheinternalfinancialcontrols with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controlswithreferencetofinancialstatements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.