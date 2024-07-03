Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,790
Prev. Close₹1,709.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.26
Day's High₹1,790
Day's Low₹1,624.35
52 Week's High₹2,511.3
52 Week's Low₹646.05
Book Value₹125.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)380.12
P/E40.27
EPS42.46
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.25
2.25
2.25
2.25
Preference Capital
5
10
14
17
Reserves
21.07
12.68
7.65
4.5
Net Worth
28.32
24.93
23.9
23.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
38.09
44
23.76
36.13
yoy growth (%)
-13.43
85.19
-34.23
0.38
Raw materials
-23.34
-24.23
-12.53
-21.47
As % of sales
61.28
55.07
52.76
59.44
Employee costs
-5.72
-6.72
-5.68
-5.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.66
4.01
-4.23
0.05
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.76
-0.78
-1.01
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.35
0
0
Working capital
-3.87
-3.81
2.48
-1.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.43
85.19
-34.23
0.38
Op profit growth
-40.03
-291.9
-216.09
-4.84
EBIT growth
-36.91
-257.4
-309.73
6.13
Net profit growth
42.89
-262.25
-2,011.8
-70.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pavan G Morarka
Director & CFO
Rajendra K Sharma
Executive Director
Vaibhav Morarka
Independent Director
Mita Jha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushmeeta Bafna
Independent Director
Rajiv Kumar Bakshi
Independent Director
Pinaki Misra
Independent Director
Yash Kaushik Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd
Summary
Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Ltd is a subsidiary of W.H. Brady & Co. Ltd and started operations in 1946. The Company is engaged in manufacture of material handling equipments. Its operations and engineering partnerships consists of manufacturing material handling equipments, specialized components; engineering construction for overseas partners, and engineering solutions in indigenization of aviation support equipments and services. The Companys production facilities are located in Vatva and Bareja near Ahmedabad, Gujarat in Western India. The products include chain pulley blocks (RS Series), electric hoists blocks, chain pulley blocks (ES Series), traveling trolleys, brad EOT cranes, chain pulley blocks (BRAD), electric chain hoists pallet trucks, electric chain hoist, portable jib crane and pallet trucks.Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of W. H. Brady & Co. Ltd. started operations in 1946. Considered Indias premier material handling equipment designing and manufacturing company, it has been bringing value to its investors for over 50 years by being listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Accredited with an ISO 9001:2008 certification, the company is rated as a top vendor for high quality standardised and customised components, equipment and precision products. The company runs 2 production bases in Ahmedabad and has acquired land in Orissa to establish a factory in Eastern India. The Companys strength lies in providing a complete Material Handling Solution an
Read More
The Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1689.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd is ₹380.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd is 40.27 and 13.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd is ₹646.05 and ₹2511.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 121.94%, 3 Years at 129.58%, 1 Year at 120.49%, 6 Month at 37.73%, 3 Month at -17.66% and 1 Month at 0.64%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.