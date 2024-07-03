iifl-logo-icon 1
Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd Share Price

1,689.4
(-1.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,790
  • Day's High1,790
  • 52 Wk High2,511.3
  • Prev. Close1,709.8
  • Day's Low1,624.35
  • 52 Wk Low 646.05
  • Turnover (lac)7.26
  • P/E40.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value125.15
  • EPS42.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)380.12
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1,790

Prev. Close

1,709.8

Turnover(Lac.)

7.26

Day's High

1,790

Day's Low

1,624.35

52 Week's High

2,511.3

52 Week's Low

646.05

Book Value

125.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

380.12

P/E

40.27

EPS

42.46

Divi. Yield

0

Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

arrow

Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 25.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.25

2.25

2.25

2.25

Preference Capital

5

10

14

17

Reserves

21.07

12.68

7.65

4.5

Net Worth

28.32

24.93

23.9

23.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

38.09

44

23.76

36.13

yoy growth (%)

-13.43

85.19

-34.23

0.38

Raw materials

-23.34

-24.23

-12.53

-21.47

As % of sales

61.28

55.07

52.76

59.44

Employee costs

-5.72

-6.72

-5.68

-5.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.66

4.01

-4.23

0.05

Depreciation

-0.64

-0.76

-0.78

-1.01

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.35

0

0

Working capital

-3.87

-3.81

2.48

-1.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.43

85.19

-34.23

0.38

Op profit growth

-40.03

-291.9

-216.09

-4.84

EBIT growth

-36.91

-257.4

-309.73

6.13

Net profit growth

42.89

-262.25

-2,011.8

-70.85

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pavan G Morarka

Director & CFO

Rajendra K Sharma

Executive Director

Vaibhav Morarka

Independent Director

Mita Jha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushmeeta Bafna

Independent Director

Rajiv Kumar Bakshi

Independent Director

Pinaki Misra

Independent Director

Yash Kaushik Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd

Summary

Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Ltd is a subsidiary of W.H. Brady & Co. Ltd and started operations in 1946. The Company is engaged in manufacture of material handling equipments. Its operations and engineering partnerships consists of manufacturing material handling equipments, specialized components; engineering construction for overseas partners, and engineering solutions in indigenization of aviation support equipments and services. The Companys production facilities are located in Vatva and Bareja near Ahmedabad, Gujarat in Western India. The products include chain pulley blocks (RS Series), electric hoists blocks, chain pulley blocks (ES Series), traveling trolleys, brad EOT cranes, chain pulley blocks (BRAD), electric chain hoists pallet trucks, electric chain hoist, portable jib crane and pallet trucks.Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of W. H. Brady & Co. Ltd. started operations in 1946. Considered Indias premier material handling equipment designing and manufacturing company, it has been bringing value to its investors for over 50 years by being listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Accredited with an ISO 9001:2008 certification, the company is rated as a top vendor for high quality standardised and customised components, equipment and precision products. The company runs 2 production bases in Ahmedabad and has acquired land in Orissa to establish a factory in Eastern India. The Companys strength lies in providing a complete Material Handling Solution an
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd share price today?

The Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1689.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd is ₹380.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd is 40.27 and 13.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd is ₹646.05 and ₹2511.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd?

Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 121.94%, 3 Years at 129.58%, 1 Year at 120.49%, 6 Month at 37.73%, 3 Month at -17.66% and 1 Month at 0.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.98 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 25.98 %

