Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.66
4.01
-4.23
0.05
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.76
-0.78
-1.01
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.35
0
0
Working capital
-3.87
-3.81
2.48
-1.09
Other operating items
Operating
-1.88
-0.91
-2.53
-2.04
Capital expenditure
-0.15
0.54
-1.16
-9.63
Free cash flow
-2.03
-0.37
-3.69
-11.67
Equity raised
0.64
-2.21
17.94
-22.61
Investing
3.05
0.04
0.03
0.42
Financing
-0.57
-9.72
-18.03
20.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.08
-12.27
-3.75
-12.94
