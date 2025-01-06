iifl-logo-icon 1
Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,689.4
(-1.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Brady & Morris FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.66

4.01

-4.23

0.05

Depreciation

-0.64

-0.76

-0.78

-1.01

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.35

0

0

Working capital

-3.87

-3.81

2.48

-1.09

Other operating items

Operating

-1.88

-0.91

-2.53

-2.04

Capital expenditure

-0.15

0.54

-1.16

-9.63

Free cash flow

-2.03

-0.37

-3.69

-11.67

Equity raised

0.64

-2.21

17.94

-22.61

Investing

3.05

0.04

0.03

0.42

Financing

-0.57

-9.72

-18.03

20.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1.08

-12.27

-3.75

-12.94

