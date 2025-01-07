iifl-logo-icon 1
Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,697
(0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

38.09

44

23.76

36.13

yoy growth (%)

-13.43

85.19

-34.23

0.38

Raw materials

-23.34

-24.23

-12.53

-21.47

As % of sales

61.28

55.07

52.76

59.44

Employee costs

-5.72

-6.72

-5.68

-5.73

As % of sales

15.02

15.29

23.93

15.86

Other costs

-6.09

-8.15

-8.08

-6.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16

18.53

34.01

18.62

Operating profit

2.92

4.88

-2.54

2.19

OPM

7.68

11.09

-10.7

6.06

Depreciation

-0.64

-0.76

-0.78

-1.01

Interest expense

-0.41

-0.87

-1.12

-1.42

Other income

0.79

0.77

0.22

0.3

Profit before tax

2.66

4.01

-4.23

0.05

Taxes

-0.03

-0.35

0

0

Tax rate

-1.32

-8.72

0

0

Minorities and other

0

-1.82

0

0

Adj. profit

2.62

1.83

-4.23

0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

3.09

0

Net profit

2.62

1.83

-1.13

0.05

yoy growth (%)

42.89

-262.25

-2,011.8

-70.85

NPM

6.9

4.18

-4.77

0.16

