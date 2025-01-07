Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
38.09
44
23.76
36.13
yoy growth (%)
-13.43
85.19
-34.23
0.38
Raw materials
-23.34
-24.23
-12.53
-21.47
As % of sales
61.28
55.07
52.76
59.44
Employee costs
-5.72
-6.72
-5.68
-5.73
As % of sales
15.02
15.29
23.93
15.86
Other costs
-6.09
-8.15
-8.08
-6.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16
18.53
34.01
18.62
Operating profit
2.92
4.88
-2.54
2.19
OPM
7.68
11.09
-10.7
6.06
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.76
-0.78
-1.01
Interest expense
-0.41
-0.87
-1.12
-1.42
Other income
0.79
0.77
0.22
0.3
Profit before tax
2.66
4.01
-4.23
0.05
Taxes
-0.03
-0.35
0
0
Tax rate
-1.32
-8.72
0
0
Minorities and other
0
-1.82
0
0
Adj. profit
2.62
1.83
-4.23
0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
3.09
0
Net profit
2.62
1.83
-1.13
0.05
yoy growth (%)
42.89
-262.25
-2,011.8
-70.85
NPM
6.9
4.18
-4.77
0.16
