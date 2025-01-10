Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.25
2.25
2.25
2.25
Preference Capital
5
10
14
17
Reserves
21.07
12.68
7.65
4.5
Net Worth
28.32
24.93
23.9
23.75
Minority Interest
Debt
2.68
4.04
3.77
0.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0.14
0.15
0
Total Liabilities
31.14
29.11
27.82
24.39
Fixed Assets
11.54
9.69
8.72
8.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.31
3.79
4.25
3.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.43
Networking Capital
17.51
13.86
13.21
9.39
Inventories
12.08
10.76
12.08
9.03
Inventory Days
86.52
Sundry Debtors
20.41
14.06
14.52
8.86
Debtor Days
84.89
Other Current Assets
2.36
0.61
0.77
0.53
Sundry Creditors
-6.41
-5.81
-7.22
-4.56
Creditor Days
43.69
Other Current Liabilities
-10.93
-5.76
-6.94
-4.47
Cash
1.8
1.77
1.63
2.04
Total Assets
31.16
29.11
27.81
24.39
