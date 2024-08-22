Dear Sir / Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. August 10, 2024 inter-alia, considered the matters as attached herewith. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11.15 a.m. and concluded at 2.30 p.m. The results will be published in the newspapers in terms of Regulation 47(1) (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in due course. Read less.. Book closure Intimation (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024) Summary of proceedings of the 78th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)