BRADY & MORRIS ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Unaudited Financial Results as recommended by the Audit Committee for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. 2) Redemption of 1000000 (Ten Lakhs) 7% Redeemable Non-Cumulative Non-Convertible Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each at par before expiry of the existing term of 15 years. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. November 09, 2024 inter-alia, considered following matters: 1. Financial Results: Approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended on September 30, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. The Board discussed and approved exploring purchase of additional land for expanding the manufacturing activity and authorized Mr. Vaibhav Morarka, Executive Director and/or Mr. Rajender Kumar Sharma, Director of the Company to explore the same at the best possible terms. Accordingly, the disclosure under Regulation 30 will be given as and when the agreement is executed by the Company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)

BRADY & MORRIS ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As required under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday August 10 2024 through Audio Visual means to consider the following agenda: 1) To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results as recommended by the Audit Committee for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2) Redemption of 1000000 (Ten Lakhs) 7% Redeemable Non-Cumulative Non-Convertible Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each at par before expiry of the existing term of 15 years. 3) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Dear Sir / Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. August 10, 2024 inter-alia, considered the matters as attached herewith. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11.15 a.m. and concluded at 2.30 p.m. The results will be published in the newspapers in terms of Regulation 47(1) (b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in due course. Read less.. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015 for change in management. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015 for Amendment in MOA Meeting updates for the meeting held on August 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

BRADY & MORRIS ENGINEERING CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Audited Financial Results as recommended by the Audit Committee for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2) Redemption of 2000000 (Twenty Lakhs) 7% Redeemable Non-Cumulative Non-Convertible Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each at par before expiry of the existing term of 15 years. 3) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome for the Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

