Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd Summary

Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Ltd is a subsidiary of W.H. Brady & Co. Ltd and started operations in 1946. The Company is engaged in manufacture of material handling equipments. Its operations and engineering partnerships consists of manufacturing material handling equipments, specialized components; engineering construction for overseas partners, and engineering solutions in indigenization of aviation support equipments and services. The Companys production facilities are located in Vatva and Bareja near Ahmedabad, Gujarat in Western India. The products include chain pulley blocks (RS Series), electric hoists blocks, chain pulley blocks (ES Series), traveling trolleys, brad EOT cranes, chain pulley blocks (BRAD), electric chain hoists pallet trucks, electric chain hoist, portable jib crane and pallet trucks.Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of W. H. Brady & Co. Ltd. started operations in 1946. Considered Indias premier material handling equipment designing and manufacturing company, it has been bringing value to its investors for over 50 years by being listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Accredited with an ISO 9001:2008 certification, the company is rated as a top vendor for high quality standardised and customised components, equipment and precision products. The company runs 2 production bases in Ahmedabad and has acquired land in Orissa to establish a factory in Eastern India. The Companys strength lies in providing a complete Material Handling Solution and is involved in multiple projects in industries as varied as Steel, Cement, Power, Sugar, Chemicals, Mining, Water & Sewage Treatment and Defence.