iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd Company Summary

1,523.45
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Brady & Morris Engineering Company Ltd Summary

Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Ltd is a subsidiary of W.H. Brady & Co. Ltd and started operations in 1946. The Company is engaged in manufacture of material handling equipments. Its operations and engineering partnerships consists of manufacturing material handling equipments, specialized components; engineering construction for overseas partners, and engineering solutions in indigenization of aviation support equipments and services. The Companys production facilities are located in Vatva and Bareja near Ahmedabad, Gujarat in Western India. The products include chain pulley blocks (RS Series), electric hoists blocks, chain pulley blocks (ES Series), traveling trolleys, brad EOT cranes, chain pulley blocks (BRAD), electric chain hoists pallet trucks, electric chain hoist, portable jib crane and pallet trucks.Brady & Morris Engineering Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of W. H. Brady & Co. Ltd. started operations in 1946. Considered Indias premier material handling equipment designing and manufacturing company, it has been bringing value to its investors for over 50 years by being listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Accredited with an ISO 9001:2008 certification, the company is rated as a top vendor for high quality standardised and customised components, equipment and precision products. The company runs 2 production bases in Ahmedabad and has acquired land in Orissa to establish a factory in Eastern India. The Companys strength lies in providing a complete Material Handling Solution and is involved in multiple projects in industries as varied as Steel, Cement, Power, Sugar, Chemicals, Mining, Water & Sewage Treatment and Defence.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.