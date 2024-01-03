Brandman Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
12.75
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
17.08
8.53
0.38
Net Worth
29.83
8.78
0.63
Minority Interest
Debt
11.87
3.53
1.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.05
0.04
Total Liabilities
41.74
12.36
2.32
Fixed Assets
7.49
5.84
3.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.02
0.01
Networking Capital
29.88
6.16
-1.08
Inventories
24.47
24.16
24.9
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
37.27
4.97
4.86
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.16
4.9
4.85
Sundry Creditors
-33.46
-23.29
-17.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.56
-4.58
-18.14
Cash
4.32
0.33
0.19
Total Assets
41.73
12.36
2.32
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.