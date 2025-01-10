To

the Members of

Bridge Securities Limited

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Bridge Securities Limited (“the Company”), which comprises the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as “Ind AS financial statements”). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013(“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss (including other comprehensive income) and its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on financial Statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to the Statement of Profit and Loss in the financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net profit of INR 51.65 lakhs during the year ended March 31, 2024 (Previous Year loss of INR 68.21 lakhs), and, as of that date, the Company?s total assets exceeded its total liabilities by INR 94.70 lakhs. These events or conditions indicate that no uncertainty exists which may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. As per the information and explanation given to us, the Promoters will provide whenever required financial support to the Company and accordingly financials have been prepared on the going concern assumptions. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of the Management for the Ind AS financial statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that gives a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that gives a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies

Act, 2013 we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial control system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statements of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act; f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared and paid dividend during the year.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2024, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

Annexure -A to the Independent Auditors? Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Bridge Securities Limited (the Company?) on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended on 31st March 2024. We report that:

i. In respect of the Company?s Property, Plant & Equipment: (a) The Company do not have any Property, Plant & Equipment.

(b) As the Company do not have any Property, Plant & Equipment a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant & Equipment by which Property, Plant & Equipment is not required. (c) Not Required. (d) Not Required. (e) Not Required.

ii. (a) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at regular intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification is commensurate with the size of the Company and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification. (b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs.5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has not granted any loans, or advance in nature of loan, stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(a)(A), 3(iii)(a)(B), 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans, guarantees or security or made any investments to which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 is applicable, and accordingly reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the provisions of Sections 73 to Section 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. Hence, the provisions of Clause (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Central Govt. of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act for the product of the company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income Tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Cess, and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, duty of customs and Goods and Service Tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) According to information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has made preferential allotment of Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares during the year in compliance of section 42 and section 62 of The Companies Act, 2013 and funds have been applied for the purpose for which it was raised.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of The Companies (Audit and Auditor) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) There are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report).

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b), and 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the internal audit system of the Company is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has incurred profit during the financial year under audit amounting to Rs. 51.65 lakhs and in the immediately preceding financial year loss amounting to Rs. 68.21 lakhs.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. The Company?s total assets exceeded its total liabilities by INR 94.70 Lakhs. There is not any events or conditions indicate that uncertainty exists which may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. And based on explanations and representation given to us by the management and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company does not fulfill any of the 3 eligibility conditions of Corporate Social Responsibility as mentioned in the section 135 of The Companies Act, 2013. Since the Company is exempt from Corporate Social Responsibility reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) is not applicable.

xxi. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, Associates or Joint venture and as such the Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements. Hence, paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS? REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bridge Securities Limited (“the Company”) as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI?). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.