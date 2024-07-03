SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹11.85
Prev. Close₹11.63
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.16
Day's High₹11.85
Day's Low₹11.05
52 Week's High₹11.74
52 Week's Low₹1.55
Book Value₹0.64
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44.32
P/E30.61
EPS0.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.36
3.36
3.36
3.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.41
-2.93
-2.26
-1.41
Net Worth
0.95
0.43
1.1
1.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.94
-0.74
0.42
0.39
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
Vishal P Shah
Company Secretary
Ashish Sharda
Whole Time Director & CFO
HARSHAD PANCHAL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Bridge Securities Limited, an India-based company was incorporated in December 12, 1994. The Company is engaged in securities trading, stock broking and leasing.
Read More
The Bridge Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bridge Securities Ltd is ₹44.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bridge Securities Ltd is 30.61 and 18.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bridge Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bridge Securities Ltd is ₹1.55 and ₹11.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bridge Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 94.30%, 3 Years at 61.71%, 1 Year at 626.88%, 6 Month at 251.36%, 3 Month at 142.80% and 1 Month at 87.58%.
