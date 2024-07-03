iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bridge Securities Ltd Share Price

11.4
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:18:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.85
  • Day's High11.85
  • 52 Wk High11.74
  • Prev. Close11.63
  • Day's Low11.05
  • 52 Wk Low 1.55
  • Turnover (lac)3.16
  • P/E30.61
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.64
  • EPS0.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Bridge Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

11.85

Prev. Close

11.63

Turnover(Lac.)

3.16

Day's High

11.85

Day's Low

11.05

52 Week's High

11.74

52 Week's Low

1.55

Book Value

0.64

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44.32

P/E

30.61

EPS

0.38

Divi. Yield

0

Bridge Securities Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Bridge Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bridge Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:27 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.47%

Non-Promoter- 99.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bridge Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.36

3.36

3.36

3.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.41

-2.93

-2.26

-1.41

Net Worth

0.95

0.43

1.1

1.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.94

-0.74

0.42

0.39

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bridge Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bridge Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Vishal P Shah

Company Secretary

Ashish Sharda

Whole Time Director & CFO

HARSHAD PANCHAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bridge Securities Ltd

Summary

Bridge Securities Limited, an India-based company was incorporated in December 12, 1994. The Company is engaged in securities trading, stock broking and leasing.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Bridge Securities Ltd share price today?

The Bridge Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bridge Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bridge Securities Ltd is ₹44.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bridge Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bridge Securities Ltd is 30.61 and 18.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bridge Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bridge Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bridge Securities Ltd is ₹1.55 and ₹11.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bridge Securities Ltd?

Bridge Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 94.30%, 3 Years at 61.71%, 1 Year at 626.88%, 6 Month at 251.36%, 3 Month at 142.80% and 1 Month at 87.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bridge Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bridge Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.52 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bridge Securities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.