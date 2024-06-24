1. Split/ Sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- each to face value of Re. 1/- each subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company. The record date for the Split/ Sub-division of Equity Shares will be intimated in due course. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, the Company has fixed Wednesday, 10th July, 2024 as Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for sub-division / Stock split (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BRIDGE SECURITIES LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BRIDGE SECURITIES LTD. (530249) RECORD DATE 10.07.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 10/07/2024 DR-670/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE958C01017 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 10/07/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re.1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.06.2024) In Continuation to the Exchanges Notice No. 20240627-5 dated June 27, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code BRIDGE SECURITIES LTD. (530249) New ISIN No. INE958C01025 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 10-07-2024 (DR- 670/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 05.07.2024)