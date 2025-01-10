iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bridge Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

11.98
(-1.96%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bridge Securities Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.36

3.36

3.36

3.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.41

-2.93

-2.26

-1.41

Net Worth

0.95

0.43

1.1

1.95

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.14

0.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.13

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.08

0.43

1.24

2.1

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.88

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.03

0.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.13

0.13

0

0.01

Networking Capital

0.69

0.24

0.31

1.48

Inventories

1.5

0

0

0.84

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.34

0.01

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.71

0.24

0.34

0.65

Sundry Creditors

-1.51

-0.3

-0.03

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.04

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.26

0.06

0.03

0.01

Total Assets

1.08

0.43

1.25

1.63

Bridge Securitie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bridge Securities Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.