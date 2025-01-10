Bridge Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.36
3.36
3.36
3.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.41
-2.93
-2.26
-1.41
Net Worth
0.95
0.43
1.1
1.95
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.14
0.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.13
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.08
0.43
1.24
2.1
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.88
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.03
0.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.13
0
0.01
Networking Capital
0.69
0.24
0.31
1.48
Inventories
1.5
0
0
0.84
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.34
0.01
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.71
0.24
0.34
0.65
Sundry Creditors
-1.51
-0.3
-0.03
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.04
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.26
0.06
0.03
0.01
Total Assets
1.08
0.43
1.25
1.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.