|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Nov 2024
|19 Dec 2024
|Notice of EGM Ouctome and summary of EGM held today i.e., 19-12-2024 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/12/2024) Scrutinizer report for the EGM held on Thursday, 19th December, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024)
|EGM
|28 May 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/06/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.