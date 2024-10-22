Board Meeting 27 Nov 2024 27 Nov 2024

Kindly find the attached board meeting outcome

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

BRIDGE SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 22nd October 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 286 Shukan Mall Nr. Panchamrut Bhunglow - 1 Science City Road Sola Ahmedabad - 380 060 inter alia to consider and approve: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. Any other matters with the permission of the Chairman. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Results Results Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 22nd October, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 2/Udit Apartment, Nr. Tulip Bunglow, Nr. Sur Dhara Circle, Thatej Road, B/H Driven Cinema, Tulip Bunglow Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Thaltej Road, Ahmedabad - 380 054 which commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:15 P.M. has inter-alia, considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015), as amended from time to time, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 19th October, 2024, at 286, Shukan Mall Nr. Panchamrut Bhunglow - 1, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad, Daskroi - 380 060, which commenced at 4:00 P. M. and concluded at 4:45 P. M., has inter alia considered and approved to change the registered office of the Company from 286, Shukan Mall Nr. Panchamrut Bhunglow - 1, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad, Daskroi - 380 060 to 2/Udit Apartment, Nr. Tulip Bunglow, Nr. Sur Dhara Circle, Thatej Road, B/H Driven Cinema, Tulip Bunglow Thaltej, Ahmedabad - 380 054 i.e. within the local limits of city, w.e.f. 19th October, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

BRIDGE SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 4th September 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at 286 Shukan Mall Nr. Panchamrut Bhunglow - 1 Science City Road Sola Ahmedabad Daskroi - 380 060 to discuss and consider inter-alia: 1. Proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of Equity shares and/or Convertible warrants on preferential basis. 2. Any other agenda / business matter to be discuss with the permission of Chairperson of the Board Meeting. Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., Wednesday, 4th September, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 286, Shukan Mall Nr. Panchamrut Bhunglow - 1, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad, Daskroi - 380 060 which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:10 P.M. inter-alia has, considered and approved agenda as per attached outcome. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

BRIDGE SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 20th July 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at 286 Shukan Mall Nr. Panchamrut Bhunglow - 1 Science City Road Sola Ahmedabad - 380 060 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 20th July, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 286, Shukan Mall Nr. Panchamrut Bhunglow - 1, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad - 380 060 which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:45 P.M. inter-alia, to Considered and Approved Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 5 May 2024

BRIDGE SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 286 Shukan Mall Nr. Panchamrut Bhunglow - 1 Science City Road Sola Ahmedabad Daskroi Gujarat - 380 060 to discuss and consider the proposal of Sub-division of Equity shares of the Company. Further pursuant to Clause 4 of Schedule B of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time and Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities we hereby inform you that the trading window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company by the Insiders will be closed from Monday 1st April 2024 till 48 hours after the conclusion of the meeting. Thanking You. 1. Split/ Sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- each to face value of Re. 1/- each subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company. The record date for the Split/ Sub-division of Equity Shares will be intimated in due course. 2. The decision to hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) for approval of the shareholders along with EGM notice and other relevant documents shall be submitted in due course (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 5 May 2024

BRIDGE SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 11th May 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at 286 Shukan Mall Nr. Panchamrut Bhunglow - 1 Science City Road Sola Ahmedabad - 380 060 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige us. Thanking You Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e., 11th May, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company which commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:00 P.M. inter-alia has Considered and Approved: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. 2. Request letter dated 2nd May, 2024 received from Mr. Pragnesh Ratilal Shah, Mr. Vishal Pragnesh Shah and M/s. Pragnesh R Shah HUF for reclassification of their status from Promoter / Promoter Group to Public Category. Extract of Board Meeting held on Saturday, 11th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2024 27 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 27th April, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 286, Shukan Mall Nr. Panchamrut Bhunglow - 1, Science City Road, Sola, Ahmedabad, Daskroi - 380 060, which commenced at 2:00 P.M. and concluded at 6:00 P.M. inter-alia has considered and approved 1. Change in Designation of Mr. Harshad Amrutlal Panchal (DIN: 03274760) from Whole-time Director to Managing Director of the Company W.e.f. 27th April, 2024. 2. Resignation of Mr. Harshad Amrutlal Panchal from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 27th April, 2024. Intimation of Resignation of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Intimation of Change in Designation of Mr. Harshad Amrutlal Panchal from Whole time Director to Managing Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024